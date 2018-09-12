Bank Sohar supports Al Noor Association for the Blind

The donation cheque was handed over to Mr Ibrahim Hamdoon Al Harthi, Chairman of Al Noor Association for the Blind at their headquarters in Muscat by Mr Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Sr. AGM and Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Bank Sohar .

Muscat: Empowering visually impaired communities with means of reading, Bank Sohar ’s CSR programme ‘Sohar Al Ataa’ has extended support to Al Noor Association for the Blind enabling them to purchase a braille printer for its benefactors. The Bank’s on-going support to the Association as well as other non-profit organizations nationwide falls under its strategy to positively contribute through sustainable investments that empower communities of differently abled individual, further their education, training, and socio-economic welfare.

Commenting on the bank’s support, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar said, “Education is critical to any nation’s advancement, and that should comprise all segments of society, including those that are visually impaired, physically challenged, and/or with limited social and economic opportunities. By enabling Al Noor Association for the Blind to provide better means of communication, Bank Sohar is ultimately providing a greater scope of learning opportunities for the association’s benefactors. Our contribution thus delivers sustainable value and helps to bring a far broader range of opportunities for this valued segment of society whilst promoting the association’s continued efforts in meeting their objectives. We commend the association’s on-going efforts and wish them all the best in their endeavors”.

In addition to its recent support of the association in Muscat, Bank Sohar’s previous collaboration with other branches of Al Noor Association for the Blind has contributed towards the purchase of smart mobile devices with built-in Voice-Over applications to improve the communicability and mobility of visually impaired users.

Ibrahim Hamdoon Al Harthi, Chairman of Al Noor Association for the Blind, said, “We extend our thankfulness to Bank Sohar for funding this important piece of equipment. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the fact that the quality of care we provide to our beneficiaries is largely a result of the support that we receive from the private sector; thus, we hope the bank’s support inspires other corporations to follow its lead and extend their support as that would result in even greater positive change through similar and other sustainable initiatives”.

He added, “Al Noor Association for the Blind has branches in Dhofar, A’Dakhiliya and North Al Batinah with over 500 members. By obtaining this piece of equipment, hundreds of benefactors across Oman will now have access to a fountain of knowledge through an endless range of reading materials. This will aid our work and success in helping members secure employment, as well as our contribution to other organizations and local businesses, to which we provide Braille materials to support the learning and social inclusion of the blind, even with basics such as menus in a restaurants, for example”.

In addition to supporting Al Noor Association for the Blind, Bank Sohar’s comprehensive social outreach programme ‘Sohar Al Atta’ collaborates with local entities on a number of initiatives directed at childcare centres, as well as organisations devoted to disability and other philanthropic causes nationwide. Sohar Al Atta has extended support multiple times to over 31 organisations around the Sultanate to-date in its mission to ensure that contributions are carefully planned and evaluated in order to reach the maximum number of people as it inspires positive support and meaningful change.

Al Noor Association for the Blind was registered with the Ministry of Social Development in 1997. The organisation represents the interests of Oman’s visually impaired citizens with a focus on enhancing their economic participation, welfare, health, and placement as professionals, in addition to their comprehension of braille. The association prepares and implements plans and programmes that improve the quality of life for visually impaired peoples through educational courses on culture, science, sports and economics, as well as facilitating communication between the blind on an international scale.

