Bank Nizwa welcomes students from the National University of Singapore for the second time

Muscat – Bank Nizwa, recently welcomed a student delegation from the National University of Singapore to its headquarters in Muscat, providing them with insights on the evolving Islamic banking industry in the Sultanate. The visit included a series of discussions with the bank’s management team on the pioneering role it plays in developing the sector and offering a suite of innovative and tailored solutions. The delegation also attended an interactive presentation that shed light on theoretical and practical aspects of Shari’a-compliant banking and finance, in addition to the key factors associated with developing Islamic finance in Oman.