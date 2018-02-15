Bank Audi's balanced fund Ezdehar successfully receives two awards from MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards
Cairo:
Bank Audi’s “Ezdehar Fund” with cumulative and floating returns in EGP; has been awarded the “Best Balanced Fund” and “Best MENA equity fund under 75 Million Dollar” awards of the year 2017 by MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards during its annual festival held in Dubai, end of January 2018.
MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards is an organization specialized in evaluating equity funds performance in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Mr. Mohamed Latif, Chief Institutional & Islamic Banking officer, Bank Audi Egypt, added that “Ezdehar Fund” has achieved the highest cumulative returns among all the Islamic Funds throughout three years with 76.6% total. Mr. Latif also asserted that, such awards are honoring for the outstanding performance of Acumen Asset Management that is responsible for managing Ezdehar Fund.
Ezdehar Sharia Board consists of elite Scholars in Islamic Sharia and Jurisprudence in Egypt and the Arab World. Investors including Egyptian, Arab and Foreign individuals and legal entities are welcomed and have the right to subscribe in Ezdehar Fund.© Press Release 2018