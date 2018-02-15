Bank Audi's balanced fund Ezdehar successfully receives two awards from MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards

Cairo:

Bank Audi’s “Ezdehar Fund” with cumulative and floating returns in EGP; has been awarded the “Best Balanced Fund” and “Best MENA equity fund under 75 Million Dollar” awards of the year 2017 by MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards during its annual festival held in Dubai, end of January 2018.

MENA Fund Manager Performance Awards is an organization specialized in evaluating equity funds performance in the Middle East and North Africa region.