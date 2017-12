As a culmination of its performance and in recognition of its efforts in the framework of Social and development work, Bank Aljazira has been awarded; “Best Social Responsibility Program in KSA” for the year 2017.



The Award was given by CPI Financial a prominent organization which specializes in financial Analysis, in a recently held ceremony in recognition of the Banks outstanding efforts and programs in the field of Social Responsibility, the award was received by Dr. Fahad Al Elayan, Head of Social Responsibility Group on behalf of the Banks CEO.



"Social responsibility, and social development work are one of the priorities of Bank AlJazira and a part of its institutional culture, it is an achievement that is in line with the Bank's efforts to ensure the success of its innovative banking business," said Nabil Al-Hoshan, CEO and Managing Director of Bank AlJazira.





The Bank's social responsibility program, “Khair Aljazira Le Ahl Aljazira", is a part of the bank's annual strategy. Bank AlJazira is closely associated with the community and it has established a successful experience within its community development programs to achieve sustainable development in a wider spectrum of society through ongoing development initiatives. © Press Release 2017