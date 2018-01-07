Bahrain's VIVA continues to proactively warn its subscribers to be on the guard against scams and spams

Manama – Bahrain:The growing risk of high-scale IT threats has impacted organisations globally. VIVA, the Kingdom’s leading telecom operator, has undertaken fraud-protection initiatives to safeguard its wide-spread network from such potential attacks effectively and proactively. The initiative is in line with VIVA’s ongoing efforts to educate and protect its customers in Bahrain from potential fraudulent activity on their accounts, and advises them against responding to unofficial accounts and sources including those on Whatsapp, Viber and other applications. It also focuses on taking serious steps to battle the ongoing scams and spam issues.

As part of its prevention approach, VIVA has led numerous campaigns in various ethnic languages using its SMS and Whatsapp channels, urging its subscribers not to share any confidential details such as CPR numbers, confidential pin codes, credit or debit card details or any personal information with unknown sources over email or social media applications.