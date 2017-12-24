Bahrain's Batelco extends its global reach to Asia Pacific region with new point of presence

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer, Adel Al Daylami said, “The APAC region is an important growth area for us and our new provisioning will ensure that our enterprise customers and international carriers will benefit from a reliable end-to-end service offering.”



Batelco today has more than 28 PoPs deployed around the globe with a focus on the MENA region and the new PoP will extend the geographical coverage of Batelco’s global network offering enhanced services to the APAC region.





“Our customers based in the Asia Pacific regions are now enabled to reach Batelco’s Middle East Network on a highly available network with the shortest latency. Likewise customers in the Middle East will also benefit by a superior service for their communications with APAC countries,” Mr. Al Daylami said.Batelco’s Global expansion projects allow them to offer a superior customer experience to more businesses regionally and around the world thanks to the high quality resilient global network. Batelco’s delivery is further enhanced through their strengths in project management, continuous service monitoring through advanced tools and additionally through strong after-sales support.-Ends-Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.© Press Release 2017