Bahrain Renewable Energy Policy to be outlined at S.U.N Forum
Manama, Bahrain: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Net Metering Policy will be detailed at the Solar Utilities Network (S.U.N) forum on 7th February at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.
The Bahrain Unit for Sustainable Energy (SEU) a joint initiative of the UNDP and the Ministry of Electricity and Water, will detail the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategy for energy efficiency and sustainability through net-metering.
The S.U.N Event will also cover topics on, Renewable Energy Technology, Renewable Energy - Challenges and Opportunities, Job Creation and Skilling a workforce for the Challenges of Solar and Renewable Energy.
“The S.U.N Event is in line with promoting the ground-breaking work of the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve its renewable energy goals and vision. The Solar Utilities Network is an initiative supported by Bahrain Solar Association to promote a network of expertise and provide a platform for knowledge exchange for those in the solar and renewable energy sectors “ says Jubran Abdulrahman , Manging Director of HCE.
The forum takes place on the 7th February alongside the Gulf Industrial Fair at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center.
