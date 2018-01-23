Bahrain Renewable Energy Policy to be outlined at S.U.N Forum

Manama, Bahrain: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Net Metering Policy will be detailed at the Solar Utilities Network (S.U.N) forum on 7th February at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. The Bahrain Unit for Sustainable Energy (SEU) a joint initiative of the UNDP and the Ministry of Electricity and Water, will detail the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategy for energy efficiency and sustainability through net-metering.

The SEU presentations by Dr. Khalid Burashid, (SEU Senior Technical Advisor) and Alexander Al Samahiji, (SEU’s Solar Expert) will outline the billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the national grid, known as net metering. The S.U.N Event will also cover topics on, Renewable Energy Technology, Renewable Energy - Challenges and Opportunities, Job Creation and Skilling a workforce for the Challenges of Solar and Renewable Energy.

