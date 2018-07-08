Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) appoints a New Head of Compliance and Governance
Manama, Bahrain: In line with its strategic aim to continue to retain talent and develop a world class Management Team, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Sharia compliant integrated financial solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the appointment of Mr. Mazar Rashid Jalal as the new General Manager(GM) to lead the Compliance and Governance department.
"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Mazar Jalal to the BisB family to head the Bank’s Compliance and Governance Department," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar: “He was appointed as part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate a distinguished and experienced senior management team. Mr. Mazar’s experience and managerial skills will actively contribute to further developing the Compliance & Corporate Governance department, and enable us to achieve continued success in implementing the Bank’s strategies and goals.”
Mr. Jarrar added “Mazar brings to BisB more than 17 of veteran industry experience in Islamic banking, serving in various positions in compliance and governance. Prior to joining BisB, Mazar headed the Compliance Department at Kuwait Finance House (KFH) - Bahrain for the past seven years, and has also gained extensive experience at several leading banks and audit firms across the Kingdom. Mazar holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of Bahrain, an International Compliance Associate Diploma from UK, and a Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance from UK.”
