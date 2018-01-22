Bahrain Investment Wharf supports Gulf Industry Fair
Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Investment Wharf (BIW), a 1.7 million square meter model industrial city, ideally located in the heart of Salman Industrial area has confirmed its Strategic Sponsorship of Gulf Industry Fair 2018.
Gulf Industry Fair (GIF), the Northern Gulf’s leading event dedicated to promoting industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain
INOVEST Group CEO and BIW Managing Director, Mr. Murad Al Ramadan also noted, “Our strategic sponsorship highlights our mission to work with our stakeholders in Government and the private sector towards supporting and developing light-medium industries in the Kingdom through our global standard facilities. Our focus is on embracing a greater commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s start-ups and SME’s, and better facilitation of industry based business requirements. We aim to empower the national economy through our facilities, to be an engine for growth, diversity, and prosperity.”
From his end, Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE, the organisers of Gulf Industry Fair said “Bahrain Investment Wharf is a key driver for the development of industry as part of the economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Their decision to join Gulf Industry Fair as a Strategic Sponsor is an important milestone in the development of Gulf Industry Fair as a valued showcase to promote industry, business and manufacturing in Bahrain and the GCC.”
BIW sits as a strategic sponsor of Gulf Industry Fair with power players Bapco, National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga) and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA).
Supporting organizations for Gulf Industry Fair include, AHK Saudi Arabia, the German Saudi Arabian Liaison for Economic Affairs, PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Bahrain Solar Association and the Bahrain Industrial Association.
