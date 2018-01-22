 
Dubai 22 Jan 2018
#industrial | 22 January, 2018

Bahrain Investment Wharf supports Gulf Industry Fair

From left to right ndash; HCE Exhibitions Director, Ahmed Suleiman; HCE Managing Director Jubran Abdulrahman with INOVEST Group CEO and BIW Managing Director, Mr. Murad Al Ramadan and Eng. Abdulla Alabbasi, Director of Technical Affairs for BIW

Press Release

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Investment Wharf (BIW), a 1.7 million square meter model industrial city, ideally located in the heart of Salman Industrial area has confirmed its Strategic Sponsorship of Gulf Industry Fair 2018.

Gulf Industry Fair (GIF), the Northern Gulf’s leading event dedicated to promoting industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

BIW is the brainchild of INOVEST Group’s real estate arm Tameer. The industrial area was developed to contribute to the Kingdom’s industrial growth by acting as a magnet to attract both local and Foreign Direct Investment looking for facilities to enhance the global business development strategies of industrial and business corporations.

INOVEST Group CEO and BIW Managing Director, Mr. Murad Al Ramadan also noted, “Our strategic sponsorship highlights our mission to work with our stakeholders in Government and the private sector towards supporting and developing light-medium industries in the Kingdom through our global standard facilities.  Our focus is on embracing a greater commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s start-ups and SME’s, and better facilitation of industry based business requirements.  We aim to empower the national economy through our facilities, to be an engine for growth, diversity, and prosperity.”

BIW has seen a flurry of activity recently, from new appointments to on the ground operational developments.  Commenting on both this, and their participation in Gulf Industry Fair, Eng. Abdulla Alabbasi, Director of Technical Affairs for BIW said “As a world class industrial park, Bahrain Investment Wharf, is pleased to be part of an event that targets industrialization in the Kingdom and wider GCC area.  In line with this focus, BIW provides pre-serviced plots for industrial, logistic, commercial, and labour accommodation use, to support manufacturing and industrial business activities in the Kingdom.  It also has state of the art infrastructure in place and access to key national transportation routes.  Through our participation in the GIF we aim to highlight our recent rebranding initiative, as well as our focus on stronger business-government exchanges.” 

From his end, Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE, the organisers of Gulf Industry Fair said “Bahrain Investment Wharf is a key driver for the development of industry as part of the economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Their decision to join Gulf Industry Fair as a Strategic Sponsor is an important milestone in the development of Gulf Industry Fair as a valued showcase to promote industry, business and manufacturing in Bahrain and the GCC.”

BIW sits as a strategic sponsor of Gulf Industry Fair with power players Bapco, National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga) and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA).

Supporting organizations for Gulf Industry Fair include, AHK Saudi Arabia, the German Saudi Arabian Liaison for Economic Affairs, PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Bahrain Solar Association and the Bahrain Industrial Association.

-Ends- 

