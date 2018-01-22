Bahrain Investment Wharf supports Gulf Industry Fair

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Investment Wharf (BIW), a 1.7 million square meter model industrial city, ideally located in the heart of Salman Industrial area has confirmed its Strategic Sponsorship of Gulf Industry Fair 2018. Gulf Industry Fair (GIF), the Northern Gulf’s leading event dedicated to promoting industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

BIW is the brainchild of INOVEST Group’s real estate arm Tameer. The industrial area was developed to contribute to the Kingdom’s industrial growth by acting as a magnet to attract both local and Foreign Direct Investment looking for facilities to enhance the global business development strategies of industrial and business corporations. INOVEST Group CEO and BIW Managing Director, Mr. Murad Al Ramadan also noted, “Our strategic sponsorship highlights our mission to work with our stakeholders in Government and the private sector towards supporting and developing light-medium industries in the Kingdom through our global standard facilities. Our focus is on embracing a greater commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s start-ups and SME’s, and better facilitation of industry based business requirements. We aim to empower the national economy through our facilities, to be an engine for growth, diversity, and prosperity.”

