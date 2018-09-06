Back to School with Al Forsan Village Town Square

To make sure that all Khalifa city residents are getting ready for the new academic year, the stores in Town Square carries all the students’ immediate school requirements including backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, school supplies, toys, clothes, car seats among other such products.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the schools have reopened after the hot and humid summer months, the Town Square at Al Forsan Village is one of the best destinations for all the ‘back to school’ requirements for Abu Dhabi residents. Town Square, an elegantly designed and conceptualised retail destination, addresses the retail, health and entertainment needs of people residing within the community and also the residents spread across Khalifa City Area and the wider Abu Dhabi region.

Town Square is home to JustKidding, Spinneys Hypermarket, Al Manara Pharmacy, Grand Optics, Street9 Cafe, Oregano Cafe, Dantel & More, Coffee Club, Pickframes.com, Physiomins, B&Y Electronics, Champion Cleaners, Illy Café, Tilia Flowers and Cheeky Monkeys. Utility service providers including Etisalat are there to serve the community’s immediate requirements.

Advertisement

The retail space at the Town Square has been intelligently designed to accomplish a number of requirements which includes addressing the resident’s retail needs and by providing a complete gated community experience. The planning of the project is developed on a series of concentric semi-circle housing arrangement, providing easy access to the retail destination and all its facilities.

Al Forsan Village is also Abu Dhabi’s first active health focused mixed-use development. The project includes a broad mix of accommodation types to suit different lifestyles and family requirements, from comfortable and easily managed apartments to truly substantial and luxurious detached villas for extended family living. It is the right destination for those who are looking for a premium luxury focused residential address in the region.

Al Forsan Real Estate; the property arm of Al Forsan Holding, develops mixed-use communities that support active lifestyle through the integration of world class sporting facilities. Al Forsan Village is home to several nationalities and has seen growing interest from various local and international investors from across the globe.

-Ends-

About Al Forsan Real Estate:

Al Forsan Real Estate (AFRE) is the property arm of Al Forsan Holding. For more information on the projects undertaken by the company, please visit www.alforsanvillage.ae.

Agency Contact:

Prem A. Ramachandran

Managing Director| White Water Public Relations

GSM: 0097150-4537253|

Box 18936, Dubai, UAE

Email: prem@whitewaterpr.com

www.whitewaterpr.com

© Press Release 2018