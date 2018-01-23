BT appoints Eyad Shihabi to lead operations in MENA

BT has announced the appointment of Eyad Shihabi as its vice president for the Middle East and North Africa region. An accomplished technology-sector leader, Shihabi will help BT drive digital transformation agenda in business and public sectors across the region. Speaking at a media roundtable in Dubai to introduce the new regional manager, Kevin Taylor, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, BT, said: “I am delighted to welcome Eyad to our regional leadership team to lead BT in this very dynamic region. Eyad has a wealth of experience in the region and beyond to help guide and steer our customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Eyad Shihabi joins BT from HPE, where he was responsible for regional operations. A seasoned enterprise technology professional, he has more than two decades of global leadership and management experience across the technology industry and beyond.