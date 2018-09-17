BTEA Grants 25 Scholarships to Students Enrolling at Vatel School

Manama, Bahrain: In collaboration with Tamkeen and the private sector, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, announced that 25 scholarships will be granted to students who are interested in enrolling at Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School, which will open in Bahrain next month.

“By providing these scholarships, the BTEA aims to offer academic and professional opportunities to the national workforce in the hospitality and tourism sector. 25 students who enroll in the school via the website (Vatel.bh) would benefit from the scholarships and will be matched with jobs that meet their academic qualifications,” said the CEO of BTEA, H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa.