BSA and DLD 'Legal Clinic' a Huge Success

Members of the public, many of whom were struggling with legal issues but lacked the means to seek legal advice, benefited significantly from the original initiative. The ‘Legal Clinic’ provided the public with a six-hour window to access free advice from 25 expert lawyers, who specialise in areas as varied as real estate, construction, employment, compensation claims, criminal matters, debt recovery, tenancy disputes, inheritance and family matters.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The ‘Legal Clinic’ organised by BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP (BSA) in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department ( DLD ) has witnessed great success, attracting many customers seeking free legal advice.

He added: “After 17 years of continued success in the UAE, we are committed to proactively giving back to the communities we operate in. BSA was proud to partner with the Dubai Land Department on this occasion, and looks forward to building on the success of the first ‘Legal Clinic’ so we can replicate this initiative on a regular basis.”

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hezeem, Senior Partner at BSA, commented: “Our ‘Legal Clinic’ was an enormous success and we hope to organise future editions. The initiative is an extension of our corporate social responsibility programme, and the lawyers who took part felt a deep sense of pride and satisfaction. The BSA ‘Legal Clinic’ has been designed to positively impact people who would otherwise be unable to access such specialist advice and support.”

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD , said: “This initiative reflects the importance of raising social awareness and improving public services to make Dubai an outstanding example of cooperative ventures between the private and government sectors. The ‘Legal Clinic’ was highly beneficial to the public, creating a positive environment in the community and spreading happiness among all segments of society. "

Residents were advised to arrive early as the ‘Legal Clinic’ functioned on a first come, first served basis, and visitors expressed their appreciation for the initiative. “I received some excellent guidance and I did not even have to pay for it,” said long term Dubai resident, while another attendee, a 45-year-old Indian resident, said this was a first rate move from DLD and BSA as it showed that Dubai cares. “They do this in medicine but it is great that they are now helping us in legal affairs too.”

About Dubai Land Department:

Dubai Land Department (DLD) was found in May 1960 to establish the most prominent real estate sector in the Middle East and in the world.

DLD provides outstanding services to all its customers whilst developing the necessary legislation to propel the real estate sector in Dubai, organizing and promoting real estate investment, and spreading industry knowledge. DLD seeks regional and worldwide innovation in real estate with the aid of its active organizations that include: Real Estate Regulatory Agency, the regulatory arm, Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Center, the investment arm, Dubai Real Estate Institute, the educational arm, and Rental Dispute Center, the judicial arm.

Unified Toll Free Number:

In order for Dubai Land Department to provide the best possible service in a rapid manner and to ensure the comfort and happiness of our customers, it has activated a new toll-free call centre number [8004488]. This can be used for all Dubai Land Department and Rental Disputes Center enquiries.

About BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates (“BSA”)

BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP was founded in Dubai in 2001, offering services that combine comprehensive knowledge of local law with a modern and progressive approach. The Team includes 110 lawyers, representing 30 nationalities, speaking 16 languages and working in 9 offices across the GCC.

BSA’s access to key local authorities and solid legal expertise across a broad spectrum of industries sets them apart as one of the few Dubai headquartered legal practices that have exceeded their original boundaries.

The firm’s clients include public and private sector companies, local businesses and multinationals from various industries, government owned entities and other law firms. BSA regularly represents and collaborates with international law firms, assisting with the delivery of high-end legal services.

