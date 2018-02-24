BIPEX 2018 returns with the launch of its industry forums

The key-note address will be given by Her Excellency Mariam Jumaan, Undersecretary Land Transportation and Post at the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications. H.E. Jumaan has played a pivotal role developing Bahrain's infrastructure at the Electricity and Water Authority, the Economic Development Board and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications. In her latest role, the focus continues to be on turning public transport into a viable alternative for everyone in Bahrain. In her key-note address, H.E. Jumaan will discuss the progress made by the Ministry in developing Bahrain’s public transportation in order to achieve Bahrain Vision 2030; to provide a better life for all citizens and residents; and to enhance and regulate all the relevant aspects of land transportation in the Kingdom of Bahrain. H.E. Jumaan is leading the efforts of the Ministry to develop bus, rail and light rail transportation links across the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the second causeway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The BIPEX Forums return in 2018 through a series of quarterly ‘industry forums’ where real estate insiders will discuss, debate and explore topics of interest to the real estate industry. The 2018 BIPEX Forums, will center around the theme of “Building Communities, Developing Bahrain" and focus on the key sectors that empower the creation of a “community” under the themes of Education, Healthcare, Housing and Transport. The first event will focus on the components and role of good transportation links in developing a community.

Advertisement

Mariam Jumaan, Undersecretary Land Transportation and Post at the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications;

Oliver Morgan, Director in the Real Estate and Construction at Deloitte; and

Alsharif Faisal Alown, Director of Projects & Investment, Urban Planning and Development Authority, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event will be moderated by Peter Greatrex, Partner at Trowers & Hamlins.

The BIPEX Forum is presented in association with Trowers & Hamlins. Trowers and Hamlins is a long-established international law firm, which has over 130 partners and 800 staff members. The law firm is considered to be a regional specialist and has some of the largest and most experienced teams of lawyers in the Middle East. The firm’s international real estate team is recognized by independent publications as the leading real estate legal advisory team in Bahrain.

The BIPEX Forums act as a channel to facilitate interactive dialogue amongst all stakeholders of the real estate industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and will enable them to elaborate on the recent macro-economic global developments, and industry trends to provide a better understanding of its impact on future and ongoing developments projects.

BIPEX

As Bahrain’s leading property exhibition, BIPEX holds a signiﬁcant spot in the Kingdom’s real estate industry calendar of events. Being a professionally organized non-proﬁt event, it serves as a bellwether for the industry, offers a platform to its current happenings and directions it is heading to, and promotes the region’s major infrastructures and real estate properties. BIPEX is the perfect stage for investors, builders and buyers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. It also provides analysis that result in timely solutions and suggestions for a more proﬁtable future. BIPEX offer developers a golden opportunity to weigh the demand and provide ﬁnance, legal norms, taxation and returns on investment information to buyers. Over the past decade, BIPEX has been growing signiﬁcantly and has consolidated its reputation as a key international property exhibition. By attracting both established and emerging real estate companies as exhibitors and participants, it draws a range of industry specialists and analysts to contribute to its deliberations through a free ﬂow of information.

The BIPEX organiser is the Bahrain Society of Engineers (BSE), the premier body representing engineering professionals in the Kingdom. It is tasked with managing each BIPEX event in Bahrain. The organisation was established in 1972 as a professional voluntary non-profit organization. It seeks to advance the engineering profession, while striving for continuous skill enhancements through training and the conducting of technical and professional development programmes. The event is managed by a board chaired by Mr. Mohammed Khalil Al Sayed, a real-estate industry professional and a past president of BSE.

For Media Inquiries Please contact:

Fatema Ebrahim

+97339740002

fatema.e@actionprgroup.com

Sharlin Roy

+973 33635594

sharlin.ractionorgroup.com

© Press Release 2018