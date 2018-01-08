BAM appointed to deliver multipurpose Yas Arena in Abu Dhabi

Bunnik, the Netherlands – Miral Asset Management has appointed BAM International – the operating company of Royal BAM Group nv, active outside Western Europe – to deliver the construction of an arena with a capacity of 18,000 seats. Yas Arena will be used to host events in a temperature controlled environment and is located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Work already started on 17 December 2017 and BAM expects to complete Yas Arena by November 2019.



The arena is designed by HOK (a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm), with support from Pascall+Watson. HOK also designed the adjacent arena retail and dining destination along the boardwalk, forming a mixed-use anchor on the east end of Yas Bay.



Abu Dhabi events company Flash Entertainment will host gigs and sports events inside the Yas Arena and it has been designed in a way it can host a variety of events, from tennis tournaments to wrestling matches and more.





Yas Island is located in Abu Dhabi. BAM International has successfully delivered various projects on Yas Island, including the Crowne Plaza and Staybridge suites hotels, as well as the Welcome Pavilion which provides visitors with a luxury shopping, resting and leisure area before or after the visit to the island’s many attractions such as Ferrari World. © Press Release 2018