Azizi Developments sponsors opening races of the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival

The Pillar Partnership that was recently signed extends across a broad spectrum of equine sport including flat racing, endurance and equestrianism.

Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of the fastest growing developers in the UAE, has announced that as part of its Pillar Partner Agreement with Meydan, it sponsored the opening rides of the internationally acclaimed HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival. The developer sponsored two out of the four rides of the festival which started on December 28, 2017, and will culminate in the highly anticipated HH Endurance Cup on January 6, 2018 in Dubai.

As part of the sponsorship, Azizi presented the opening races of the festival – the 100km race, restricted to private stables and individuals held on Dec 28, and the 100km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies held on Dec 29, at Dubai International Endurance City.

The festival which began as a single 160 km ride for the HH Endurance Cup 11 years ago has now been extended to four prestigious competitions and is greatly anticipated by the participants and the audience alike. The festival is an annual tribute to the huge impact HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has had on the sport of endurance riding, and equestrian sports worldwide.

Ghaith Abdul Wahid Khamis Saqer on Al Adham was the 1place winner, Saeed Mohd Khalifa Al Mehairi was the 2place winner and Srikanth Subramaniyam was the 3place winner in the 100km race for private stables and individuals. For the Ladies Cup, Kamila Kart on Razorback Mechano came in at 1place, Aya Abdulla Redha Ishaq Ali came in at 2place and Naroa Calvo Ibañez finished in 3place. While Fawad Azizi, Deputy CEO of Azizi Developments, presented the awards for the 100km race for private stables and individuals, Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of the Azizi Group, awarded the winners for the Ladies Cup.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Meydan in honouring HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s commitment to endurance sport through the Festival. The competitions made for an exciting spectacle and the quality of the winning performances sheds light on the high level of commitment the participants have to the sport. The festival has proved to be an excellent opportunity to display talent, encourage participation and raise the bar for endurance riding on a local and international level.”

“We are also keenly looking forward to the events season that will extend into April internationally”, he added.

This is the 11th running year of the endurance riding festival that spans four days. Guests were invited to take loop tours in 4x4 cars to watch the riders in action up close.

Over the summer, Azizi will be partnering with Meydan in key established endurance events overseas, specifically the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance festival in San Rossore, Italy and the Dubai Crown Prince Festival in UK.

As a Meydan Pillar Partner, Azizi Developments’ relationship and support extends to the local racing season and the international season, as well as Meydan’s overseas venture in Chengdu, China in April 2018.

