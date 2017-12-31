Azizi Developments sponsors opening races of the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival
Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of the fastest growing developers in the UAE, has announced that as part of its Pillar Partner Agreement with Meydan, it sponsored the opening rides of the internationally acclaimed HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival. The developer sponsored two out of the four rides of the festival which started on December 28, 2017, and will culminate in the highly anticipated HH Endurance Cup on January 6, 2018 in Dubai.
The Pillar Partnership that was recently signed extends across a broad spectrum of equine sport including flat racing, endurance and equestrianism.
As part of the sponsorship, Azizi presented the opening races of the festival – the 100km race, restricted to private stables and individuals held on Dec 28, and the 100km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies held on Dec 29, at Dubai International Endurance City.
Speaking on the sponsorship, Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Meydan in honouring HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s commitment to endurance sport through the Festival. The competitions made for an exciting spectacle and the quality of the winning performances sheds light on the high level of commitment the participants have to the sport. The festival has proved to be an excellent opportunity to display talent, encourage participation and raise the bar for endurance riding on a local and international level.”
“We are also keenly looking forward to the events season that will extend into April internationally”, he added.
This is the 11th running year of the endurance riding festival that spans four days. Guests were invited to take loop tours in 4x4 cars to watch the riders in action up close.
Over the summer, Azizi will be partnering with Meydan in key established endurance events overseas, specifically the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance festival in San Rossore, Italy and the Dubai Crown Prince Festival in UK.
As a Meydan Pillar Partner, Azizi Developments’ relationship and support extends to the local racing season and the international season, as well as Meydan’s overseas venture in Chengdu, China in April 2018.
-Ends-© Press Release 2017