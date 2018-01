Azizi Developments AED 470M Azizi Aliyah Residences Project in Dubai Healthcare City Ahead of Schedule

Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has announced Azizi Aliyah Residences, one of its first major sell out projects in Dubai Healthcare City, will be delivered ahead of schedule by Q2 2018. Launched in October 2016, Azizi Aliyah Residences, achieved a 100 percent record sales in a single day. Once the project is completed, the AED 470million project will offer a total of 346 fully serviced residences with 191 studios, 135 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments along with upscale retail space of 16,000 sq. ft.

As a health and wellness destination, Dubai Healthcare City is the most premium area to work and live in with a high return on investment. Its prime location is one of the Aliyah’s biggest selling points; near Downtown Dubai, it has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khalil Road and enjoys proximity to high-end shopping malls, gourmet and recreation attractions and tourist hotspots. Mirwais Azizi, Chairman Azizi Group said: “During the launch in October 2016, we anticipated a high demand, but the 100 percent pre-launch sales success story, surpassed all expectations. Fast-forward 2018, we are thrilled to announce that we are slated to deliver Azizi Aliyah Residences ahead of schedule this Q2. We are especially excited for our enthusiastic property buyers who drove up sales for the project in October 2016 and cannot wait for them to be proud home owners.”

Advertisement