Azizi Developments AED 470M Azizi Aliyah Residences Project in Dubai Healthcare City Ahead of Schedule

Launched in October 2016, Azizi Aliyah Residences, achieved a 100 percent record sales in a single day. Once the project is completed, the AED 470million project will offer a total of 346 fully serviced residences with 191 studios, 135 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments along with upscale retail space of 16,000 sq. ft.

Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has announced Azizi Aliyah Residences, one of its first major sell out projects in Dubai Healthcare City , will be delivered ahead of schedule by Q2 2018.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman Azizi Group said: “During the launch in October 2016, we anticipated a high demand, but the 100 percent pre-launch sales success story, surpassed all expectations. Fast-forward 2018, we are thrilled to announce that we are slated to deliver Azizi Aliyah Residences ahead of schedule this Q2. We are especially excited for our enthusiastic property buyers who drove up sales for the project in October 2016 and cannot wait for them to be proud home owners.”

Located near major attractions in Dubai, including Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Festival City and Zabeel Park, the Azizi Aliyah residents will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the city, leisure activities, family amenities and the finest healthcare facilities.

In addition to the convenient proximity to some iconic Dubai landmarks, Azizi Aliyah Residences will be surrounded by green spaces making it a very attractive location for families and working professionals.

Since the start of the year, Azizi Developments has demonstrated a faster pace of developing projects across the city. The AED 780 million Mina by Azizi project on the Palm Jumeirah has progressed ahead of schedule and is expected to be delivered by Q2 2018, in addition to other projects in Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Palm Jumeirah, Al Furjan and Jebel Ali.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is the real estate investment arm of Azizi Group. Established in 2007, the company’s diverse experience in the property market has led the value of its current portfolio in the emirate to AED20billion and more than 100 projects at various stages of development.

Azizi Developments was awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ at the Construction Innovation Awards for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, and has been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in The Palm Jumeirah, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Jebel Ali.

