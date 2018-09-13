Azimut reinforces its global market leadership at Cannes Yachting Festival

UAE: With the new boat show season that has just started in Cannes, Azimut Yachts, the world’s leading yachts manufacturer with 7 offices in the Middle East including UAE, achieved an excellent year as Azimut Benetti Group closed the accounting period with value of production estimated at €850 million (+18% on the previous year at constant exchange rates) and an adjusted EBITDA of €50 million. Volumes are also up and stand at 261 new units.

The strengthening of the Azimut Benetti Group's position in this segment, confirmed by its placing at the top of the Global Order Book ranking announced last December for the 18th year running, is attributable to the commercial success of the Azimut Grande range, and the 35 and 27-meter models in particular, with 10 and 21 units sold respectively since their market debut, and of the Benetti range. The main markets for Azimut are the Americas, which account for 38% of sales, followed by Europe with 33%, the Middle East with 16% and Asia Pacific with 13%. In South America, the success of the Itajai shipyard in Brazil deserves a special mention, increasing its value of production by 24%, with 36 yachts built, and bucking the trend reported by many European players who have decided to abandon the country.

The Group has invested over €104m over the last three-year period, of which €32m in production capacity and the remaining €72m in renewing the product range. In the upcoming three-year period (2019-2021), another €122m will be invested, of which €28m in production capacity and the remaining €94m on the development of 10 Azimut Yachts and 7 Benetti models to renew the range.

Giovanna Vitelli, Vice President of Azimut Benetti Group emphasized, “The achievements reported this year, and throughout the Group’s history, are the result of an enterprise approach founded on stability and driven by the farsighted vision of the ownership, which has always pursued management continuity, professionalism and profound respect for the customer as the company’s fundamental values.”

She added, “Benetti will continue to pursue its tradition of excellence, with a management team strengthened by professionals of proven management experience and skill and multiple unique projects in the pipeline. In parallel, Azimut will continue to grow and consolidate its positioning, ensuring that the Group’s overall range continues to be the broadest and most comprehensive in the world. I am also delighted with the excellent performance reported by the other companies in the Group (Fraser, Lusben, Yachtique and the Marinas), which contribute to making us a uniquely distinctive player on the market.”

Azimut excels with new collection

One of the protagonists at this edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival is Azimut S6, the new entry in the S Collection. The S6 is a pure coupé with sporty DNA that looks set to leave its mark in the history of yacht world development, offering unprecedented levels of efficiency obtained with the help of the three IPS propulsion units and Carbon Tech. The exteriors are designed by Stefano Righini, who on this model has further accentuated the glazed surfaces in the hull, a distinctive feature of the S generation, giving the yacht an immediately recognisable profile. The defining characteristics of the interiors by Francesco Guida, for whom this is his second project with the shipyard, are a modern and discrete sense of elegance and a welcoming atmosphere bathed in warm colourways.

The Grande Collection, the most recently introduced collection of Azimut superyachts, has been joined by two new models. The first, the Azimut Grande 25 Metri, has a Carbon Tech superstructure, roll-bar, hard top and transom and represents the perfect blend of charm and technology. For the interiors, designer Achille Salvagni offers a non-conventional take on the living area by abandoning the typical distinction between sofa and dining area, and creating in their place one big space on the Main Deck, which can be transformed into a dining area when needed by raising a recessed table. This solution highlights the decidedly informal and original personality of this model. Two propulsion solutions are available, one with a pair of 1,650 hp Man engines and the other with two 1,800 hp Man units, for a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.

The desire to express an innovative vision that breaks with the past is the driver behind the second novelty in the Collection, the Azimut Grande 32 Metri. This superyacht is the epitome of avant-garde in every aspect, with multiple unprecedented solutions. The defining features of the model are the big, airy, interior and exterior spaces. Outdoors, designer Stefano Righini provides guests not only with a big beach club in the stern, but also a Fly Deck offering a remarkable 70 sq m of space split into three distinct areas: a dining area, a central living space, and finally a relaxation area in the bow with a hydromassage tub, which can become a second lounge area at the owner’s request. The airiness of the outside spaces is complemented by the luminosity of the interiors designed by Achille Salvagni. The full-beam owner’s suite, for example, is flooded with light through full-height glazed surfaces on both sides. Propulsion is provided by two 2,200 mHP MTU engines, driving the yacht to a top speed of 26.5 knots.

Marco Valle, CEO of Azimut Yachts clarified, “Azimut’s growth strategy is based on ever more substantial investments in product development, innovative technology and processes, new design trends and a global commercial presence. That’swhy, I’m confident about our distinctive exposure this year in Cannes Yachting Festival. A number of unique amenities make the flagship of the Azimut Yachts lineup stand out. Furthermore, our yachts’ materials have been designed to offer the ultimate leisure experience and developed for customers to guarantee the most accurate representation of the yacht possible.”

Valle explained, “Our product expansion strategy has proven its success in the market as we do identify the best context for each product. I’m also proud to have highly skilled and qualified team of designers who have different approaches coping with the latest technologies. I promise our clients to continue bringing to market products with strong personalities, each addressed to a specific target with a passionate touch of innovation.”

Azimut Yachts exhibits at the Cannes Yachting Festival, from September 11 to 16, Stand Palais 096. For the entire duration of the boat show, the Azimut fleet is available for visits on board.

