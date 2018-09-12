Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation welcomes Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran and Its Sciences

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), received Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran and Its Sciences.

Aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two organizations, the visit included a brief on AMAF’s Waqf projects and investment solutions for endowments, in addition to other services. The Awqaf and Minors' Affairs team also presented its operational model that is based on best practices in governance and management, and exchange of expertise in accordance with the UAE’s stringent corporate performance indicators.