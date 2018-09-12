Avaya Converges UC and CC Solutions to Present Unified Enterprise Communications Experience at GITEX 2018

With use-cases demonstrating the seamless transition of communications between customer-facing employees and internal teams, Avaya ’s comprehensive UC and CC solutions and the convergence between them is ‘softening the lines’ between UC and CC and delivering the ability for every employee to impact the customer experience. Attendees will experience a detailed overview of innovations in workflows, convenience of engagement, and management within each of the solution areas.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018. Building on its heritage as a global leader in Contact Centre (CC) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions, the company will demonstrate several industry-first platforms that unify UC and CC to drive holistic and impactful customer and employee experiences incorporating cutting-edge technologies via an open ecosystems approach.

“In today’s hyper-competitive business environment, gaining and maintaining customer loyalty demands consistent, high-quality service levels across every touch point,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International. “Similarly, to maximize productivity and engagement, employees require powerful tools that enable them to collaborate seamlessly, irrespective of their location, device, and communication channels. Avaya’s years of experience as a leading provider of UC and CC solutions enable us to understand these needs and deliver the next-generation of communication platforms that facilitate human-centric experiences .”

This year, Avaya is one of two companies named a Worldwide Leader in both Contact Center Infrastructure and Unified Communications by Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrants[1]. “Given our industry leadership position and our firm commitment to the open, standards-based approach, we have been innovating at an accelerated pace and working closely with customers and partners to merge the communications and customer-facing aspects of business for a unified enterprise experience,” continued Nidal.

The company will also leverage its participation at GITEX to showcase its customer-centric approach to innovation. Present at the stand will be several of Avaya’s technology alliance partners and over 15 customers from Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. These organizations have worked with Avaya to develop use cases that employ cutting-edge technologies―including AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, automation and data analytics—that help to solve real-world business challenges. These include solutions designed to enhance communication workflows, employee efficiency and customer satisfaction in hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and government and emergency services.

“Each year at GITEX, our customers, partners and industry peers look to Avaya to define our technology roadmap. Given some of the industry-firsts we will be showcasing, I am extremely excited about this years’ edition of the show. Avaya looks forward to engaging with organizations of all sizes to demonstrate how our holistic platforms can give them a decisive edge in the digital economy,” concluded Nidal.

Avaya will be located at stand Z1-C10 in Zaabeel Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) during GITEX Technology Week 2018, October 14-18.

