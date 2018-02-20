At MWC in Barcelona, Huawei will go Beyond Traditional Boundaries to Enable a Fully-connected, Intelligent World

At the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018, Huawei will launch over 20 new products, showcase the results of its cooperation with over 300 partners, host five forums, and engage in many other activities to share its practices and exchange views with the industry. The media and analysis briefing highlighted Huawei’s views on emerging trends in the context of its latest product launches, with a particular emphasis on 5G.

Doha, Qatar: During a media and analysis briefing ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018, which will be held in Barcelona this month, Huawei, the leading global ICT solutions provider, emphasized the importance of all industries to work together and go beyond traditional boundaries to achieve fully-connected, intelligent world.

With the intense amount of focus and investment across the Middle East into ICT capabilities – empowered and encouraged by regional governments’ vision agendas – Huawei’s developments will likely contribute significantly to the region’s development of Smart City infrastructure and the total enablement of the Internet of Things.

Huawei believes that the 4th Industrial Revolution – where ICT networks are the foundation and AI is the enabler – is bringing us to an intelligent world where all things will sense, be connected, and intelligent resulting in a digital transformation market worth US$23 trillion. However, progress should be made by all stakeholders in the areas of capabilities, connections, business, experience, and partnerships to tackle the traditional obstacles and shape a better future.

Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei Carrier BG, said: "This year is going to be an exciting one for Huawei at Mobile World Congress. Huawei focuses on ICT infrastructure and smart devices to provide a plot of 'rich soil' for the development of information, automation, and intelligence technologies. In this 'soil', partners can grow their content, applications, and cloud."

Ding added, "Before entering the intelligent world, we are still faced with many challenges. To achieve sustainable business growth, we need to keep moving beyond existing constraints and boundaries, first internally and then externally." He called on all industries to go beyond the boundaries in the areas of capabilities, connections, business, experience, and partnerships and together shape a better future.

In 2018, Huawei will invest CNY5 billion in R&D for 5G, and launch a full range of commercial 5G equipment, including wireless access networks, bearer networks, core networks, and devices. Additionally, Huawei will drive the large-scale commercial deployment of NB-IoT networks around the world, and increase the number of NB-IoT connections to over 100 million.

Many of these 5G offerings will be on full display in Barcelona, showcasing Huawei’s ability to enable all-online data, operations automation, and intelligent decision-making. They will help carriers deliver a Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, and Social (ROADS) experience through their internal O&M processes. Externally, these solutions enable carriers to build a 360-degree customer experience assurance system across all channels, all processes, all services, and the entire lifecycle.

The Mobile World Congress 2018 will be held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1. At the MWC, Huawei will give keynote speeches, host forums, and engage in many other activities under the theme of "ROADS to a Better Future". The company is looking to discuss plans for industry development with industry players and, together, shape a better future. During the MWC, Huawei will also showcase its latest products and solutions and, together with partners, provide demonstrations in multiple scenarios.

Huawei's exhibits will be located at booth 1J50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3130 in Hall 3, and the Innovation City Exhibition Zone in Hall 4. For more information, please visit: www.huawei.com/mwc2018.

