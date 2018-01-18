At Emaar Beachfront, a private gated island destination in the Arabian Gulf, discover Miami beach style living in Dubai

Advertisement

Dubai, UAE: Emaar Development (DFM: EMAARDEV) has unveiled a private gated island destination in the Arabian Gulf, offering residents the opportunity to experience Miami beach style living in Dubai.

With pristine views of the Arabian Sea and providing exclusive access for residents to a 1.5 km private beach, the new 10 million square feet Emaar Beachfront destination brings a never-before lifestyle choice to Dubai.

Apart from the location by the Arabian Gulf, Emaar Beachfront will stand out for its exceptional quality and design excellence that are characteristic of Emaar’s developments. A master-planned private island, Emaar Beachfront will feature a wide range of leisure and lifestyle attractions including F&B outlets, beachside play areas, retail pop-ups set along a promenade, and more.

Emaar now offers the first opportunity to be part of this vibrant island destination with the launch of Beach Vista, a limited selection of elegant residences. A twin-tower development of 33-storeys and 26-storeys, Beach Vista is thoughtfully designed to maximise its seafront location. Residents will have free access to the beach as well as take in spectacular views of the Arabian Sea, The Palm Jumeirah, the Marina, Burj Al Arab and the Dubai skyline from their homes.

The homes have glass facades and bask in natural sunlight, and feature large balconies overlooking the sea. Customers can choose from a selection of 1 to 4-bedroom apartments that celebrate beachside living with all urban amenities. Elegantly designed, Beach Vista residences have luxury finishes and fittings. In addition to residential facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and parking areas at the podium, there will also be several high-end retail outlets at the ground level.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, said: “Emaar Beachfront is a one of its kind private island development that offers the opportunity to experience a new lifestyle by the Arabian Gulf. Its unique selling proposition is its location and the free access it offers for residents to a private beach. As the first residential community in Emaar Beachfront, Beach Vista is for those who value the finer aspects of life, and promises a relaxed lifestyle in a serene setting. It will appeal not just to UAE-based and regional investors but also international buyers who value the distinctive lifestyle choice it offers.”

Set on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, in the area between Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah, Emaar Beachfront has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Residents become part of the 20 million sq ft Dubai Harbour, developed by Meraas, to feature a waterfront shopping mall, the Middle East’s largest marina with over 1,100 berths, a yacht club, luxury hotels and a choice of retail, dining and entertainment attractions.

Emaar will launch the sale of Beach Vista homes on January 20, 2018. For more information, visit the Emaar Sales Centres in Dubai at Emaar Square, Building 3 in Downtown Dubai; the Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. The centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8.30am to 6pm.

Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: Sales_Enquiry@emaar.ae. Emaar offers long-term investors and homebuyers the opportunity to register for the Emaar Preferred Access programme, at www.emaar.com. More information on Emaar Beachfront and Beach Vista is also available through the new ‘Online Sales Centre’ feature on Emaar’s e-Services App that can be downloaded on iPads and iPhones.

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is the leading developer of residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Arabian Ranches, and has delivered over 34,500 residential units since 2002. Emaar Development plans to launch approximately 50,400 units over the next 5 years with an average annual unit sales target of 10,000 units and a targeted overall gross profit margin of 40%, in line with its historical track record.

The company has a sales backlog of AED 41 billion, and is a high cash flow generating business, with an expected cash flow from its sales backlog of approximately AED 18 billion over the next 4 years as projects complete.

Emaar Development is targeting the distribution of aggregate dividends of no less than $1.7 billion, to be paid with respect to the next three financial years ending 31 December 2020. The company intends to declare these dividends in relatively equal amounts for each of the three years.

www.emaardevelopment.com

