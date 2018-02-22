Aster Pharmacy Wins SKEA Award

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, has been honored for its outstanding performance with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) – Silver Category in the Healthcare segment, during its 16th cycle 2017-2018. Mr. Jobilal Vavachan, CEO, Aster Pharmacy received the award from His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, at the awards ceremony held at Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) was launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) in 1999 as a blue print, a roadmap and a methodology for continuous improvement aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The SKEA Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated continuous improvement over their past performance.

