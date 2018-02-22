 
Dubai 23 Feb 2018
22 February, 2018

Aster Pharmacy Wins SKEA Award

Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, has been honored for its outstanding performance with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) – Silver Category in the Healthcare segment, during its 16th cycle 2017-2018.

Mr. Jobilal Vavachan, CEO, Aster Pharmacy received the award from His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, at the awards ceremony held at Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) was launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) in 1999 as a blue print, a roadmap and a methodology for continuous improvement aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The SKEA Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated continuous improvement over their past performance.

Aster Pharmacy operates more than 200 retail outlets within the GCC. The company followed a prudent growth strategy, demonstrated continuous improvement and achieved excellence through adoption of sound approaches to deliver quality services.

About Aster Pharmacy: Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare is backed by more than two decades of experience in pharmaceutical retailing. Recognized today as the region’s leading pharmacy retail chain, Aster Pharmacy started with a focus on “delivering good health and happiness” through friendly neighborhood pharmacies which were customer centric and easily accessible.

Offering the entire gamut of curative, nutritive, baby products, lifestyle, wellness products, FMCG products, cosmetics, personal and homecare products, Aster Pharmacy has become a household name in the UAE & has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its solid availability and customer first orientation. Aster Pharmacies have already dotted the GCC healthcare landscape with over 200 pharmacies thereby touching upon the lives of millions by going beyond boundaries, both in terms of products & services.

