AspenTech and Advantech B+B SmartWorx to Deliver IIoT Connectivity Solutions

“Aspen Edge Connect™ software links assets and sensors, whether wired or wireless, to existing enterprise systems or new cloud-based systems. We are leveraging Advantech B+B SmartWorx’s latest hardware and platforms to link old or new assets and sensors to existing enterprise systems or new cloud-based systems,” said Keith Flynn, Senior Director, Product Management, Aspen Technology. “With Aspen Edge Connect software on Advantech B+B SmartWorx IIoT Edge hardware, we’re delivering industrial connectivity solutions with unbeatable ROI for our mutual and new customers.”

U.A.E, Dubai – Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced a software license and distribution agreement with Advantech B+B SmartWorx, which designs and manufactures intelligent M2M (machine-to-machine) and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. Working together, AspenTech and Advantech B+B SmartWorx will deliver robust, sustainable and lower-cost Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure to help customers in asset-intensive industries achieve higher levels of operational excellence through digital transformation.

Purpose-built for Windows® and LINUX® edge devices using standard industrial protocols, such as MQTT, OPC-UA, OPC-DA and Modbus, Aspen Edge Connect software collects real-time data from multiple assets and pools it together for analysis with edge processing devices. Leveraging the latest in IIoT technology, Aspen Edge Connect software works in existing plant systems and avoids unnecessary ‘rip-and-replace’ during software roll-out; the drop-in solution can reduce deployment costs by up to 70 percent.

Jerry O'Gorman, President & CEO of Advantech B+B SmartWorx said: “This partnership creates a robust and comprehensive out-of-the-box wireless IIoT communications solution. Together, Advantech and AspenTech are providing connectivity and manageability at the edge to simplify IIoT applications. With powerful industrial network connectivity solutions that seamlessly integrate and interoperate with legacy systems and perform in rugged, demanding plant conditions, we’re making the IIoT a profitable reality for our customers.”

Aspen Edge Connect software is the latest addition to AspenTech’s asset optimization solutions that help companies push the limits of performance and run assets faster, safer, longer and greener. AspenTech is working with customers to extend optimization’s reach through the combination of process modeling expertise, advanced analytics and machine learning.

About B+B SmartWorx, Inc.

Founded in 1981, B+B SmartWorx (formerly B&B Electronics) designs and manufactures intelligent M2M and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. Specializing in intelligent connectivity at the “edge” of networks in remote and demanding environments, the company’s product solutions use Ethernet, serial, wireless, cellular and USB communication technologies. In 2016 B+B SmartWorx became part of Advantech, global provider of trusted and innovative products, services and solutions in industrial automation and embedded computing across diverse industries and applications. Together, Advantech and B+B SmartWorx work to enable an intelligent planet. Visit Advantech-BB.com to learn more.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2018 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo and Aspen Edge Connect are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

