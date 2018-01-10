Asia and Middle East the proven drivers of gas demand growth for next 10 years: CEO Crescent Petroleum

All signs point to Asia leading the gas demand and continuing this upward trajectory for at least the next decade. Natural gas is still showing strong signs of becoming the world’s second most important source of energy over the next decade, according to Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, the Middle East’s oldest private oil & gas company. Examples of this trend are seen in both India and S. Korea. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose medium-term goal for gas is a rise from 6.5% to 15%, has consulted industry CEOs on how to increase the role of gas in India. In a break from previous administrations, S. Korea’s new policy of phasing out coal and nuclear power in favor of more costly natural gas means it could see gas rise from 18% to 37% of the power mix by 2030.

According to Jafar, “Not only is the Middle East the source of c.42.5% of the world’s proven gas reserves, but it is also becoming a key consumer with the fastest growth in the region in both oil (3.4% CAGR) and gas (5.6% CAGR) demand over the last ten years.” Mr. Majid Jafar, who is also managing director of the board of Dana Gas, the leading publicly listed natural gas company in the Middle East, adds, “Prosperity of the region depends on managing geopolitical risks, efficiently delivering the energy needs of the region, and maximising recovery of resources, all of which require good policy and a thriving private sector.”

