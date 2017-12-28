Ashridge Executive Education customizes Senior Executive Program for regional business leaders
Saudi Arabia: Ashridge Executive Education has designed a Senior Executive Program tailormade to the Middle East business context to help regional leaders to enhance their resilience and adaptability to play the dual role of transformative strategic thinkers and influential motivators in their organisations. In today’s rapidly changing world, organizations need agile executives to work constructively with ambiguity and effectively respond to external forces of disruption. Unleashing the potential of millennials and the digital generation requires an innovative and persuasive leader to successfully manage and implement change. Ashridge’s programme aims to create more self-aware leaders who can confidently lead in the face of new challenges.
Rory Hendrikz, Managing Director of Ashridge Middle East, says: “All businesses are vulnerable to disruption and complexity at times and leaders and managers need to be prepared to face these challenges. In a country like Saudi Arabia, with a large number of millennials and growing digital influence causing disruption to existing models of business, a programme like this will help organizational leaders to adapt to the changing times. Our five-day intense program is designed for senior leaders from the private and public sectors in the region.”
The program includes three main topics that are designed to address the management challenges in the times of complexity including leadership in a disruptive world, mindfulness, and speaking truth with power.
The Ashridge modular approach allows participants to experiment their learning at their own workplace and then track their progress and refine areas that need alteration.
Interested companies can choose to host the programme at their premises in Saudi Arabia or allow their leaders to attend the programme along with their peers from the region at Ashridge Executive Education campus in Dubai Internet City, UAE from January 14-18, 2018.
About Ashridge Executive Education:
Established in 1959, Ashridge (www.ashridge.ae) is a leading business school for working professionals with an international reputation for leadership development. It is in the 1% of business schools globally accredited by AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB; these are the highly-regarded benchmarks of quality and standards in business education worldwide.
Each year it works with over 6,000 managers from 850 organizations in 60 countries by helping them to develop their leadership capabilities.
Regionally, Ashridge has over 20 years' experience in the Middle East, designing and delivering senior leadership assessment and development projects.