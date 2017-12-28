Ashridge Executive Education customizes Senior Executive Program for regional business leaders

Saudi Arabia: Ashridge Executive Education has designed a Senior Executive Program tailormade to the Middle East business context to help regional leaders to enhance their resilience and adaptability to play the dual role of transformative strategic thinkers and influential motivators in their organisations. In today’s rapidly changing world, organizations need agile executives to work constructively with ambiguity and effectively respond to external forces of disruption. Unleashing the potential of millennials and the digital generation requires an innovative and persuasive leader to successfully manage and implement change. Ashridge’s programme aims to create more self-aware leaders who can confidently lead in the face of new challenges. Rory Hendrikz, Managing Director of Ashridge Middle East, says: “All businesses are vulnerable to disruption and complexity at times and leaders and managers need to be prepared to face these challenges. In a country like Saudi Arabia, with a large number of millennials and growing digital influence causing disruption to existing models of business, a programme like this will help organizational leaders to adapt to the changing times. Our five-day intense program is designed for senior leaders from the private and public sectors in the region.”

The Senior Executive Program focuses on practical approach and not just theory. Participants will get to learn from faculty with hands on experience in the business world. They will be encouraged to identify and solve a problem facing their organization by applying theoretical frameworks. A coach will also help them to create a 100-day action plan to implement when the participants are back at work. They will then complete a final project after the course, and earn a Certificate of Application as a result. Following the program, they will enjoy a virtual 1:1 session, as well as a six month of access to Ashridge online learning portal. The program includes three main topics that are designed to address the management challenges in the times of complexity including leadership in a disruptive world, mindfulness, and speaking truth with power.

