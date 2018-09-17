Arabsat and Newtec sign new multi-million Euro agreement
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. Newtec – a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications – and Arab Satellite Communications (Arabsat) have signed a new multi-million Euro contract, expanding their long-term partnership.
The new agreement will enable the launch of new High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services in the Middle East and Africa, including Enterprise and VNO services, IP Trunking and mobile backhaul for 3G and 4G services.
Under the partnership, Arabsat will deploy a Newtec Dialog® platform with a variety of Newtec’s DVB-S2X Wideband modems. The specific modem used for each customer will depend on the market being served, with Newtec’s portfolio providing vertical-specific solutions to deliver the best connectivity experience for any satellite application.
Once launched, the new services will use Arabsat satellite capacity, with the initial hub expected to be installed in Europe within the next month.
Newtec Dialog is a multiservice VSAT platform which enables operators to build and adapt satellite networking infrastructures according to specific needs. With Newtec’s modems, it provides a choice of three return technologies, including MF-TDMA, SCPC and Newtec’s unique, dynamic Mx-DMA® which combines the best qualities of both to provide dynamic bandwidth allocation with the highest level of efficiency.
“Our Newtec Dialog platform has a strong association with maximizing revenues to achieve the highest profitability, and with minimized risk, especially when being used to maximize the benefits of HTS networks,” said Thomas Van den Driessche, CEO at Newtec. “We are proud Arabsat has chosen us to enlarge its addressable market and serve its most demanding customers, building on our long-term and very valued partnership.”
Newtec is showcasing the Newtec Dialog multiservice platform and its modem portfolio at IBC2018 in hall 1, booth A49, while Arabsat is exhibiting at stand B38, also in hall 1. IBC is taking place at the RAI Amsterdam until Tuesday, September 18.
-Ends-
Your Contacts
Newtec
Kerstin Roost
Strategic Marketing & Public Relations Director
Tel: +491772190820
Kerstin.Roost@newtec.eu
Arabsat
Saad Al Tehaif
Director, Public Relations & Media
Email: Saadt@arabsat.com © Press Release 2018
