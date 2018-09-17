Arabsat and Newtec sign new multi-million Euro agreement

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. Newtec – a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications – and Arab Satellite Communications (Arabsat) have signed a new multi-million Euro contract, expanding their long-term partnership.



The new agreement will enable the launch of new High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services in the Middle East and Africa, including Enterprise and VNO services, IP Trunking and mobile backhaul for 3G and 4G services.



Under the partnership, Arabsat will deploy a Newtec Dialog® platform with a variety of Newtec’s DVB-S2X Wideband modems. The specific modem used for each customer will depend on the market being served, with Newtec’s portfolio providing vertical-specific solutions to deliver the best connectivity experience for any satellite application.



