ArabianChain launches digital asset exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Dubai-based blockchain startup ArabianChain has officially launched Palmex, an easy-to-use professional digital asset exchange platform that makes is possible for investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies securely.
Palmex, which came online on 30 October 2017, is one of the first digital asset exchanges to be born out of the Middle East and North Africa region. The exchange offers investors and amateurs an intuitive user experience with advanced trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and minimal trading fees.
Palmex enables registered users to directly start depositing and then trading several coins through various pairs such as DubaiCoin (DBIX), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum(ETH), Ripple (XRP) and many other cryptocurrencies. There are no fees for registration on Palmex while low competitive fees are charged for deposit, withdrawal and trading.
Based in the UAE and with operations in region, ArabianChain is the leading Middle Eastern innovator in the blockchain industry. The company enables governments, enterprises, startups and individuals to use blockchain-based tools and languages and build and record their transactions and contracts on its platform.
About Palmex
Palmex is one of the first professional digital assets exchange in the Middle East and North Africa, that offers advance trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and low trading fees. Palmex is a product of Arabianchain Technology, a UAE-based venture that is enabling blockchain innovation in order to unlock the potential of tomorrow’s economy. Unlike other competition in MENA, ArabianChain is the founder of the first public and decentralized blockchain in the region along with DubaiCoin (DBIX), which is the fuel of ArabianChain.
About ArabianChain
Founded by Mohammed Alsehli and partners, ArabianChain seeks to connect the Middle East to blockchain technology and digital currencies, including ArabianChain’s Dubai Coin (DBIX). ArabianChain inspires business innovation through the use of secure, decentralized and universally accessible applications and services.
