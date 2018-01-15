ArabianChain launches digital asset exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the Middle East

Palmex, which came online on 30 October 2017, is one of the first digital asset exchanges to be born out of the Middle East and North Africa region. The exchange offers investors and amateurs an intuitive user experience with advanced trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and minimal trading fees.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Dubai-based blockchain startup ArabianChain has officially launched Palmex, an easy-to-use professional digital asset exchange platform that makes is possible for investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies securely.

Palmex enables registered users to directly start depositing and then trading several coins through various pairs such as DubaiCoin (DBIX), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum(ETH), Ripple (XRP) and many other cryptocurrencies. There are no fees for registration on Palmex while low competitive fees are charged for deposit, withdrawal and trading.

Commenting on the launch of Palmex,said: “The demand to trade and issue digital assets has grown exponentially with the phenomenal surge in valuation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the rapid evolution of blockchain technology. The regional market is ripe and hungry for a user-friendly platform that makes it possible for them to buy and sell in a secure environment, and Palmex is set to play an increasingly vital role as cryptocurrencies continue to disrupt the traditional global financial system.”

: “Blockchain is as game changing as the internet because it redefines the way people and organizations exchange information and carry out financial transactions. As a one-of-a-kind professional digital asset exchange, Palmex paves way to digitize the region through blockchain-led transformation. With our secure platform, organizations and users will be able to work together with more trust. Moreover, we believe Palmex is a critical building block to comprehend, embrace and optimize the use of blockchain technology and propel the region’s innovation-driven economy.”

Based in the UAE and with operations in region, ArabianChain is the leading Middle Eastern innovator in the blockchain industry. The company enables governments, enterprises, startups and individuals to use blockchain-based tools and languages and build and record their transactions and contracts on its platform.



About Palmex

Palmex is one of the first professional digital assets exchange in the Middle East and North Africa, that offers advance trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and low trading fees. Palmex is a product of Arabianchain Technology, a UAE-based venture that is enabling blockchain innovation in order to unlock the potential of tomorrow’s economy. Unlike other competition in MENA, ArabianChain is the founder of the first public and decentralized blockchain in the region along with DubaiCoin (DBIX), which is the fuel of ArabianChain.



About ArabianChain



Founded by Mohammed Alsehli and partners, ArabianChain seeks to connect the Middle East to blockchain technology and digital currencies, including ArabianChain’s Dubai Coin (DBIX). ArabianChain inspires business innovation through the use of secure, decentralized and universally accessible applications and services.



