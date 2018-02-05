Arabia Taxi electrifies its fleet with 50 new Toyota Prius

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: In a joint effort to support the UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets and the unwavering march towards a more sustainable motoring, Al-Futtaim Toyota, leader in sustainable mobility since 2008, today announced the handover of first 50 Prius Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) to Arabia Taxi, member of Arabia Holdings Group of companies and one of the UAE’s largest taxi operators, marking the latter as the first fleet operator in the UAE to use a Prius in its ranks. The handover ceremony was attended by H.E Eng. Omar Ahmed Bin Omair, General Director of Ajman Public Transport Corporation, Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota, PSM Habibulla Khan, Chairman and Managing Director of Arabia Holdings, as well as senior representatives from both companies.

Commenting on the handover, Abbasi said: “Our journey with Arabia Taxi began back in 2005, and throughout those past 13 years, Toyota has proven to be a trusted mobility partner for the many values it offers, including quality, durability reliability, comfort, excellent Total Cost of Ownership and best resale value. It is estimated that each of our Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles saves around 7.65 tons of CO2 based on 850,000km of operation, the approximate “shelf life” of a taxi car in the UAE. Arabia Taxi shares mutual environmental objectives with Al-Futtaim Toyota to make the UAE a greener place” Since its launch 21 years ago, the Prius proved so popular with customers that it became a synonym for an ‘environmentally-friendly vehicle.’ The current generation Prius, built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), was developed not only with environmental performance in mind, but also with outstanding driving performance for customers wanting to purchase a car that was fun to drive.

Advertisement