Arabia Taxi electrifies its fleet with 50 new Toyota Prius
Ajman, United Arab Emirates: In a joint effort to support the UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets and the unwavering march towards a more sustainable motoring, Al-Futtaim Toyota, leader in sustainable mobility since 2008, today announced the handover of first 50 Prius Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) to Arabia Taxi, member of Arabia Holdings Group of companies and one of the UAE’s largest taxi operators, marking the latter as the first fleet operator in the UAE to use a Prius in its ranks.
The handover ceremony was attended by H.E Eng. Omar Ahmed Bin Omair, General Director of Ajman Public Transport Corporation, Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota, PSM Habibulla Khan, Chairman and Managing Director of Arabia Holdings, as well as senior representatives from both companies.
Since its launch 21 years ago, the Prius proved so popular with customers that it became a synonym for an ‘environmentally-friendly vehicle.’ The current generation Prius, built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), was developed not only with environmental performance in mind, but also with outstanding driving performance for customers wanting to purchase a car that was fun to drive.
About Al-Futtaim – Toyota
Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles.
Toyota is exclusively distributed in the UAE by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Division, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over 6 decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.
In addition to the large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV options, Al-Futtaim Toyota introduced Camry Electric Hybrid Vehicle (HEV) in 2008 to taxi operator fleets, in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE.
In 2016, Prius, the world’s most popular HEV for over 20 years was launched in the country, in order to actively support UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets.
2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society. As part of the program the Mirai is being showcased to a number of key government stakeholders and is taking part in a number of events to give the public an understanding of what the future of zero-emissions motoring could look like.
