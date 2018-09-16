Annual DIFI conference to address parenting and child wellbeing
Doha, Qatar: The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), is to make ‘Parenting, Child Well-being and Development’ the central focus of its third annual International Conference to be held on October 23–24 at Qatar National Convention Centre.
The international gathering will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with UNICEF. It will provide a crucial platform for policy makers, practitioners, researchers and representatives of civil society organizations from around the world to discuss and debate parenting issues and propose interventions to support parenting and nurture child wellbeing.
Noor Al Malki Al-Jehani, Executive Director of DIFI, said: “Policy makers and key stakeholders will convene in Doha to tackle the current challenges facing parents in the region and how these can be overcome to improve child wellbeing.
“Parents play an essential role in the positive development of children, and, in addressing family units in the region. It is imperative that we formulate and adopt family policies which are region-specific and ensure parents and children are supported.”
Geert Cappelaere, Regional Director, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa, said: “We welcome this vital initiative that highlights the impact of parenting on a child’s wellbeing and development.
“UNICEF strongly believes that the early stages of a child’s life are the most crucial and a child’s brain needs to be nurtured from birth. Failure to provide a healthy early childhood is likely to have irreversible consequences on the future of a child.”
The conference will feature plenary sessions and panel discussions that will bring together a number of notable speakers and moderators. Its first day will explore numerous topics relating to parenting and child wellbeing, including Supporting Working Parents; Parenting in a Humanitarian Setting; Parent in the Digital Age: Opportunities and Challenges; and the Role of Civil Society in Promoting Parenting.
Parallel sessions on the second and final day of the conference will explore the topics of Parenting Children Living with Disabilities; Parenting Children with Behavioral Problems; Parenting across the Region; and Best Practices – East Asia and Pacific.
For details of speakers and sessions, and to register for the conference, visit www.difi.org.qa/events
-Ends-
About Doha International Family Institute (DIFI):
DIFI is a pioneer international organization in the State of Qatar that supports research programs, policies and social outreach to promote the development of Arab families. Focusing primarily on research, DIFI supports a wide range of national, regional and international evidence based studies pertaining to marriage, family building, women, fertility, demographics, children, family safety, child safety, fatherhood and motherhood. DIFI comprises three divisions: family research division, family policy division and social outreach division. DIFI is a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and has a special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC).
Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential
Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) is a private, non-profit organization that is supporting Qatar on its journey from a carbon economy to knowledge economy by unlocking human potential, for the benefit of not only Qatar, but the world. Founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, QF is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.
QF’s work encompasses education, research and community development. World-class universities are brought to Qatar to help create an education sector in which young people can develop the attitudes and skills required for a knowledge economy. At the same time, QF builds Qatar's innovation and technology capacity by developing and commercializing solutions through key sciences. The Foundation also works to foster a progressive society while enhancing cultural life, protecting Qatar’s heritage and addressing immediate social needs in the community.
For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, visit www.qf.org.qa© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.