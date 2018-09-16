Annual DIFI conference to address parenting and child wellbeing

Doha, Qatar: The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), is to make ‘Parenting, Child Well-being and Development’ the central focus of its third annual International Conference to be held on October 23–24 at Qatar National Convention Centre. The international gathering will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with UNICEF. It will provide a crucial platform for policy makers, practitioners, researchers and representatives of civil society organizations from around the world to discuss and debate parenting issues and propose interventions to support parenting and nurture child wellbeing.

Noor Al Malki Al-Jehani, Executive Director of DIFI, said: “Policy makers and key stakeholders will convene in Doha to tackle the current challenges facing parents in the region and how these can be overcome to improve child wellbeing.



“Parents play an essential role in the positive development of children, and, in addressing family units in the region. It is imperative that we formulate and adopt family policies which are region-specific and ensure parents and children are supported.” Geert Cappelaere, Regional Director, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa, said: “We welcome this vital initiative that highlights the impact of parenting on a child’s wellbeing and development.



“UNICEF strongly believes that the early stages of a child’s life are the most crucial and a child’s brain needs to be nurtured from birth. Failure to provide a healthy early childhood is likely to have irreversible consequences on the future of a child.” The conference will feature plenary sessions and panel discussions that will bring together a number of notable speakers and moderators. Its first day will explore numerous topics relating to parenting and child wellbeing, including Supporting Working Parents; Parenting in a Humanitarian Setting; Parent in the Digital Age: Opportunities and Challenges; and the Role of Civil Society in Promoting Parenting.

