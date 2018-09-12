Andersen Global Continues Expansion in Middle East with Zalloum & Laswi Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Zalloum & Laswi, a prominent law firm with a presence in Amman, Jordan, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global, an international association of tax and law firms. Initially established in 1993 as a law office by Managing Partner Azzam Zalloum, Zalloum & Laswi later became a full-fledged law firm and now has more than 20 professionals. The collaboration broadens Andersen Global’s presence internationally and is a significant development for the practice in the Middle East. Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, said, “The collaboration in Jordan provides us with a platform in a key market and our growth here is part of a larger strategy to continue our existing build-out of the Middle East throughout the next year. Zalloum & Laswi’s vast experience in commercial litigation and transactions, as well as their insight on the Jordanian judicial system positions us for continued opportunities for expansion.”

Zalloum & Laswi provides in-depth knowledge on a wide range of legal issues to a variety of clients, but typically mid to large sized Jordanian corporations or foreign corporations that require representation in Jordan. The firm’s practice areas include banking and finance, civil law, contracts, foreign investment, intellectual property rights, international trade and cross-border issues, corporate and commercial law, criminal law, litigation and dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, and real estate. Led by Partners Azzam Zalloum and Rasha Laswi, Zalloum & Laswi maintains a comprehensive understanding of local Jordanian laws and regulations.

