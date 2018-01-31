Amwal Al Ghad honours Egypt's top 100 firms, 50 women in Egypt

Amwal Al Ghad Annual Award Ceremony’s third edition took place under the auspices of Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, in the presence of more than 800 attendees, including state ministers, prominent CEOs of companies, public and private organizations as well as leading businessmen in Egypt.

Cairo: Amwal Al Ghad economic magazine has unveiled in its annual grand ceremony in Cairo on Sunday the Top 100 Companies and the Top 50 Women Performing in Egypt for the year 2017.

Since 2015, Amwal Al Ghad Award Ceremony has been conducting its yearly ranking of the top 100 companies listed in the local stock exchange as well as the 50 most influential women in the country.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr attended the ranking ceremony in addition to Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat, Minister of Planning Hala al-Saeed, and Minister of Public Sector Affairs Khaled Badawi, Minister of Local Development -Major General- Abu Bakr El-Guindy as well as Egyptian Stock Market’s chief Mohamed Farid.

Advertisement

The first-of-its-kind ranking event in Egypt aims to provide the government with a strong database through which it can support a sustainable partnership with private sector to accelerate encouraging progress in different sectors and elevate local companies’ efficiency to match international branding.

It seeks to recognise the contributions of Egyptian women in economy, support them to be more successful in the future and put an emphasis on their indispensable role in revamping the country’s different economic sectors, including banking, industry, real estate, communications and entrepreneurship.

The selection embraced names working in both the private and public sectors in addition to a number of Egyptian female personnel who are part of the state Cabinet, list of governors, and among parliament members.

The event also stressed the remarkable success achieved in 2017 that stemmed from the partnership between public and private sectors and the government’s globally-hailed economic reform programme leading to a growth rate in the Egyptian market. The ranking covered a variety of sectors including transport, real estate, banking, food industry, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Amwal Al-Ghad magazine compiled the list based on a detailed study of the largest and most important companies listed in Egypt’s stock market and according to specific standards concerning sales rate, revenues, and market value of companies.



Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr has praised the crucial role played by the private sector in supporting the national economy and providing more job opportunities.

“The government is working on providing the optimal investment climate to encourage more investors in the coming period based on a comprehensive investment map and a bundle of significant legislative reforms, notably the new investment law,” Nasr said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Planning Hala al-Saeed said the government targets a 20 percent growth in the volume of total investment, referring to a 5.2 percent GDP growth during the first half of the financial year 2017/2018.

“This ceremony has emerged as an important platform for promoting more new success stories of leaderships in both public and private sectors,” Dina Abdel Fattah, head ofAmwal Al Ghad Annual Award Ceremony and editor-in-chief of Amwal Al Ghad magazine, said. © Press Release 2018