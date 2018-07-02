Amlak Finance launches a new fixed profit rate home finance product Akeed
Dubai, UAE : – Amlak Finance PJSC, a leading specialized Sharia-compliant real estate financier in the Middle East, has officially launched its new Akeed fixed rate home finance product. This exclusive product provides new customers with the unique opportunity to benefit from a fixed finance profit rate.
Commenting on the announcement, Arif Abdulla Alharmi, Managing Director & CEO of Amlak Finance, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our exciting new fixed rate product, Akeed. This unique offering provides customers with the ability to invest in the property market with confidence and peace of mind. At Amlak, we aim to provide our customers with leading and innovative products and services. With profit rates rising, both locally and internationally, we believe this new product is well-suited for the current market and we look forward to better serving our customers, in line with market demands.”
Mr. Alharmi added: “At Amlak, we are committed to developing the necessary enablers which help facilitate growth in the Dubai real estate sector. We will continue to provide our customers with leading products and services which also stimulate the market in Dubai, like our new Akeed fixed rate product. We look forward to positively contributing to the future success of the local real estate sector.”
About Amlak Finance PJSC:
Established in 2000, Amlak Finance is a leading specialized real estate financier in the Middle East. Amlak provides innovative, Shari’a-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the ever-changing market demands.. Amlak offers a range of customized financial solutions and products to investors for both ready and off-plan properties.
Following the completion of its highly successful financial restructuring in 2014, Amlak is pursuing a prudent business strategy that is also now well-placed to work towards continuous enhancement of value for its shareholders.
Amlak launched its first international office in Cairo in 2007. It also has business associations in Saudi Arabia.
To learn more about Amlak Finance, please visit our website: http://www.amlakfinance.com/
Media Inquiries:
Sasha Pinto
Tel: 04-4454248
Email: slpinto@webershandwick.com© Press Release 2018
