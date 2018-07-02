Amlak Finance launches a new fixed profit rate home finance product Akeed

Dubai, UAE : – Amlak Finance PJSC, a leading specialized Sharia-compliant real estate financier in the Middle East, has officially launched its new Akeed fixed rate home finance product. This exclusive product provides new customers with the unique opportunity to benefit from a fixed finance profit rate. Commenting on the announcement, Arif Abdulla Alharmi, Managing Director & CEO of Amlak Finance, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our exciting new fixed rate product, Akeed. This unique offering provides customers with the ability to invest in the property market with confidence and peace of mind. At Amlak, we aim to provide our customers with leading and innovative products and services. With profit rates rising, both locally and internationally, we believe this new product is well-suited for the current market and we look forward to better serving our customers, in line with market demands.”

The unique product offers a fixed financing rate for five years for new Amlak Finance customers who purchase or finance property in Dubai with Amlak Finance, at a fixed rate of 4.99% per annum. This product, which comes with complimentary property management services, is available to all customers who are purchasing or financing completed residential property in Dubai. The applicant can be a UAE national, a UAE resident expatriate or a non-UAE resident. Mr. Alharmi added: “At Amlak, we are committed to developing the necessary enablers which help facilitate growth in the Dubai real estate sector. We will continue to provide our customers with leading products and services which also stimulate the market in Dubai, like our new Akeed fixed rate product. We look forward to positively contributing to the future success of the local real estate sector.”

