Amlak Finance Completes its First Property Development in Mirdiff
· The development of 54 villas has been completed, and handover to commence by December 2017
· This marks the first time which Amlak has developed fully-owned property.
The project consists of 54 villas and is scheduled for handover during December 2017. With the completion of the Mirdiff project, these villas are now ready for viewing by potential tenants.
The AED 138 million development includes eighteen land plots, with total built-up area of 180,085 square feet. Each plot consists of three high-end townhouse villas which have four to five bedrooms, private gardens and parking facilities. The project is centrally located in Mirdiff, and provides residents with easy access to retail hubs.
