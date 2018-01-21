Amlak Appoints Al Ghanah Contracting as Main Contractor for New Development Project 'Burj Al Saya'

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Amlak Social Insurance Organization Development Company, the real-estate arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Social Insurance Organization (SIO), announced the appointment of Al Ghanah Group as the main contractor for the construction of the new development project ‘Burj Al Saya’. ‘Burj Al Saya’ is a residential development which will be constructed in Busaiteen, Northern Muharraq. The new development will feature two twin towers comprising of 128-apartments, a two-story parking podium and thirteen retail units on the ground floor.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Amlak, Mr. Abdulrahman Yousif bin Yousif Fakhro commented, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Al Ghanah Group as the main contractor for the latest residential project ‘Burj Al Saya’, which we look forward to completing and trust that it will positively reflect the pension funds’ investments and become an added-value to its real estate portfolio.” Chief Executive Officer of Amlak, Mr. Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji praised the new development for its unique features and modern design, which will feature high quality residential and recreational facilities.

