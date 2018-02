Amidst a very active strategic transformation and international expansion

DOHA, Qatar: – Qatar Petroleum has rolled out its new Corporate Strategy and core values which were designed to firmly place this energy icon on the road to realizing its vision “to become one of the best national oil and Gas companies, with roots in Qatar and a strong international presence”. The rollout signals a new era of growth for Qatar Petroleum, led by the planned expansion of North Field production, which will further boost Qatar’s leading global position by raising its LNG production from 77 million to 100 million tons per year. It also comes amidst an increasing international upstream activity, which saw Qatar Petroleum’s footprint expand to include promising offshore areas spanning Latin America, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

Qatar Petroleum’s Corporate Strategy was rolled out during a 3-day event held at QP headquarters, in which senior management and executives from Qatar Petroleum and its affiliates discussed its various elements and their implementation. The strategy is designed to strengthen QP ’s technical capability and operating model, maximize upstream value to the State of Qatar, create a large-scale value-adding international portfolio, re-inforce Qatar’s LNG & global gas position, maximize downstream added value, and promote energy efficiency & optimum energy mix in Qatar. Speaking at the event, Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, QP President & CEO said “The new strategy and values come at a critical time in our expansion, and will ensure that we continue to be a global LNG leader. Therefore, we should all be willing and prepared to embrace and lead change to ensure success.”

