American University of Sharjah team wins international award for research on cyber security of the Internet of Things

The team’s research was presented in the paper “Securing Low-Resource Edge Devices for IoT Systems,” which was selected from 67 shortlisted research papers. It addressed how to secure the data stored in smart devices while keeping the devices at an affordable price for everyday consumers.

Sharjah: An American University of Sharjah ( AUS ) team received the IEEE International Symposium on Sensing and Instrumentation in the IoT Era Award in China earlier this month for its research on cyber security and smart everyday devices known as the “Internet of Things” (IoT).

The paper was co-authored by computer science student Shams Shapsough; Dr. Fadi Aloul, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, HP Institute Director and Interim Director for the High-Performance Computing Center; and Dr. Imran Zualkernan, Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at AUS .

Advertisement

“When we connect everyday devices to the Internet, they become known as the Internet of Things (IoT). Examples could include being able to monitor what is happening in your house through your home camera, which is connected to your phone, or monitoring the blood pressure and certain vital signs for your ill parents or loved ones from afar to make certain decisions swiftly,” said Dr. Aloul.

He noted that Gartner, the global leading advisory and research firm on information technology, predicted that there will 22 billion IoT devices worldwide by 2020, which is a conservative estimate in comparison to what large multinational companies predict.

“If you want to make these devices available for public consumption, they need to be cheap, which also means that they do not have the proper systems to secure your data,” said Dr. Aloul. “Accordingly, this paper looked at how we can maintain the affordability of these IoT devices, which will flood our lives, while maintaining the security of our data.”

For more information, please contact:

Farid Alvie, Content Manager, Strategic Communications and Marketing, American University of Sharjah,

+971 6 515 2210, falvie@aus.edu

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

© Press Release 2018