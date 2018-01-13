American Hospital Dubai successfully conducts Dubai's first ever CT scan Based high dose Brachytherapy radiation treatment
Patient undergoing treatment for cervical cancer went home on the same day
UAE - American Hospital Dubai successfully conducted High Dose Brachytherapy radiation treatment on a patient diagnosed with cervical cancer—a first-of-its-kind procedure to be done in the Dubai and Northern Emirates area. The procedure was performed by a team of radiation oncology experts led by Dr. Tarek Dufan, the hospital's Director for Radiation Oncology, using the CT scan based high dose brachytherapy radiation. The patient was kept under deep sedation during the procedure and was also sent home on the same day of the treatment.
Dr. Dufan said, “We are proud to reveal that American Hospital Dubai was able to successfully perform its first Brachytherapy radiation treatment. During the session, we placed the patient under sedation and performed the procedure, which involved the use certain applicator device to deliver the high dose rate radiation Iridium seed to eliminate the cancer mass in the cervix area. Post procedure, we found that the patient was alright and was not required to be confined for observation. The successful treatment demonstrates American Hospital Dubai’s strong commitment towards providing world class health care services to our patients. We are confident that the availability of this new treatment in Dubai will play a significant role in our efforts to help treat patients diagnosed with cancer.”