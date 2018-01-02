Amanah IIFE and UNISSA inked MoU for strategic partnership to promote Islamic Finance

Germany: Amanah Institute of Islamic Finance and Economics (Amanah IIFE) based in Germany and Pakistan is delighted to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Universiti Islam Sharif Ali (UNISSA) of Brunei Darussalam to jointly promote Islamic finance. The MoU signing ceremony was held during the 5th ASEAN International Conference on Islamic Finance on 13-14 December 2017 and was hosted by the UNISSA. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibn Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah inaugurated the opening ceremony which was attended by professionals of major regional Islamic banks, regulators, international presenters, researchers and a large number of academicians. Amanah IIFE has been working both in Muslim and non-Muslim countries to promote Islamic banking and finance. Its capacity building programmes are uniquely designed and structured to meet the demands of the industry. Amanah IIFE is the first organization of its kind to offer “Certified Islamic FinTech Program” along with seven other international reputed programmes. Professionals from over 40 countries have so far benefited from the capacity building programs offered by Amanah IIFE through state of the art learning tools powered by the BJ Technologies.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq who is the CEO of Amanah IIFE stated on the occasion that: “all of us at Amanah IIFE are honoured to have strategic partnership with UNISSA and delighted for recognition from leading industry institutions. Over 1.2 billion Muslims are still unbanked and there is a great need to create awareness about Islamic finance and develop Islamic finance professionals in different regions. We are committed to provide our services in ASEAN Region in collaboration with our strategic partners”. Dr. Ashfaq was also invited to speak as a panellist alongside other leading experts on the topic of “Issues, Challenges and Future Prospects of Islamic Banking and Finance”. Dr Najeeb Zada, Head Shari’ah Advisory Board at Amanah IIFE stated that “We are pleased to join hands with UNISSA to accelerate our efforts to develop Islamic financial services industry. We firmly believe that joint ventures and collaborations such as with UNISSA could play a key role in creating awareness about Islamic banking and finance”.

Advertisement