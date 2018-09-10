Alwaleed Philanthropies delivers the first installment of the 100 cars for Careem's captainahs

Alwaleed Philanthropies has distributed the cars to the Captainahs at the headquarters of Aljazirah Vehicles Agencies in Riyadh, by HRH Princess Lamia AlSaud, the Alwaleed Philanthropies Secretary-General, Mrs. Salha Al Zalai, Assistant Manager of the National Initiatives Department, Ms. Reem Abukhayal, Assistant Manager of Public Relations and Media Department. The Careem representatives were Dr. Abdullah Elyas, Co-founder & CPO at Careem, Mr. Iyad Aldalooj, General Manager & Country Marketing Director. And from Aljazirah Vehicles Agencies representative, Mr. Abdullah Alobthani, Director of the Government Sales Department

Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP), chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz AlSaud, delivered the first installment of the 100 vehicles pledge to Careem as part of its efforts to support and empower Saudi women to work as Captainahs in Careem platform in Saudi society.

Alwaleed Philanthropies and Careem Company acted pursuant to the Royal Order empowering women to work as their custodians within the legal and regulatory disciplines in order to contribute to the economic development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The project aims to develop and invest in women's talents and to enable them to obtain suitable opportunities to contribute to the development of society and the economy, and to increase their participation in the labor force from 22% to 30%, as well as to contribute to reducing the financial burden on the Saudi family for the recruitment of drivers.

Careem’s Captainahs started working on the platform on June 24, with more than 2,000 women having registered wishing to work on the leading platform, especially in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Careem aims to add 20,000 Captainahs to the platform by 2020.

The registered Captainahs will be trained intensively on the platform for intensive training in a specialized training center for them.

For over 4 decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare, and initiated more than 1000 projects in over 164 countries, managed by 10 Saudi females members, reaching more than 533 million beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

