Alshaya Enterprises expands presence in the UAE

“We are absolutely delighted with the opening of our new showroom in Dubai as we look to further expand our presence in the U.A.E. We have been growing steadily between 15-20 % year on year, over the past 4 years. We continue to see considerable growth potential in all of the GCC markets, utilizing the synergy between our different divisions,” said Henrik Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Enterprises.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alshaya Enterprises, a division of Alshaya Group and one of the Gulf’s premier commercial establishments, announced today the opening of their newest showroom in Dubai. Prominently located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the prestigious European lifestyle-concept showroom will be home to the finest commercial equipment and high quality stylish furnishings for the office and home.

The new showroom will offer residents access to some of the world’s most renowned brands of the highest quality including Kitchenhaus, the highest German standard in quality for kitchens. Kitchenhaus kitchens are manufactured by the largest kitchen manufacturer in Germany. Each kitchen is unique; individually planned and produced on highly automated machines, which guarantees a consistently high quality level. The choices range from modern to trendy and classical to timeless. It is an ideal choice for palaces, private villas as well as business premises.

Advertisement

“We are seeing a rising demand for customized solutions from all across the region and therefore, we have professional consultants from our Architect and Design Center available onsite in each of our showrooms to advise clients and assist them in turning their homes or offices into their own unique works of art,” adds Christiansen.

The Architect and Design center is a concept that was introduced by Alshaya Enterprises to provide customized solutions; creating the perfect environment for architects, designers, contractors and end users. The onsite consultants can advise on materials such as bathrooms fittings, ceramics tiles, accessories, adhesives, sanitary ware, natural stone, wooden flooring, façade solutions and much more.

Other renowned European brands such as Imola and ABK tiles from Italy, Kludi and Keramag from Germany and remarkable Spanish mosaics from Vidrepur are also available on display at the showroom among others.

The new Alshaya Enterprises Showroom is located on Al Marabea’ Street (Exit 40) on 732 Sheikh Zayed Road. Customers can call 04- 607 4121 or visit www.alshayaenterprises.com for further information. If you are looking to create a space that truly inspires you, visit the new Alshaya Enterprises Showroom today!

About Alshaya Enterprises™

Alshaya Enterprises™ enjoys a sterling reputation not only as a supplier of the world’s best commercial equipment, but also as a provider of high quality furnishings for the office and home. We derive our strength from our recognised management quality, innovative strategies, favourable employer culture and substantial financial resources.



Although we serve large and diverse customer base, we adhere to one principle – only top-of-the-line brands are acceptable. Our commitment to high quality products and services is matched by our professional sales and marketing personnel, ably supported by our in-house design, logistics and service teams. This expertise gives us a competitive advantage in executing projects of any scale in the region.

Additional Contact Information:

Kitchenhaus: 04 607 4214

Architect and Designer Center: 04 607 4121

© Press Release 2018