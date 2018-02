Almost 70% of the UAE population don't eat a balanced, nutritious breakfast every day

Dubai, UAE: Almost 70% of UAE residents don’t eat a balanced, nutritious breakfast every day according to new research commissioned by Arla. The staggering findings were announced to coincide with the launch of Arla Food Moovers, an innovative lesson curriculum with the aim of encourage children to re-think their eating habits. The initiative has been piloted at Dubai British School with the first topic primarily focusing on the breakfast culture of schoolchildren. Arla Food Moovers aims to empower school children to take care of their health through hands-on education about food. The teaching tools are developed by the Arla Foundation in cooperation with a range of experts including a chef, two teachers and a professor in health and pedagogics. As part of the program, the pupils are asked to select a problem or challenge which they experience in their daily life and come up with a solution.

Today’s launch event is the culmination of a pilot lesson plan in which school children (10-11 years old) from Dubai British School Jumeirah Park discovered the challenges they have when it comes to eating breakfast and how to overcome them, while the two participating schools in Denmark focused on lunch. Videos made by each of the classes will be showcased and watched by Her Excellency Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for General Education UAE, and His Excellency Esben Lunde, the Danish Minister of Food and Environment as part of an international competition. The jury will then select the winning video based on two categories: ‘problem solving and innovation’ and ‘communication’. Speaking about the initiative, Anette Holm, UAE General Manager at Arla Foods said, “One of the central tenets of the Arla Food Moovers initiative is to empower children to re-think and actively understand their own food choices, and for children to understand where their food comes from. This program goes beyond teaching children the importance of eating a balanced meal. Arla Food Moovers equips children with the knowledge and understanding of their food to give them responsibility for their own health. Education is key in ensuring children are learning good food habits.”

