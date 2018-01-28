Aliaa AlMheiri wins EY UAE Corporate Finance Woman of the Year Award

Dubai, UAE – Aliaa AlMheiri, an Emirati female student from New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), was announced as the EY UAE Corporate Finance Woman of the Year (CFWY) at an award ceremony held at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Aliaa won from among a group of 12 finalists who competed at the national level in the UAE. As the winner of the UAE competition, Alia will now have the opportunity to compete at the global level against the country winners from Australia, Germany, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

EY’s Corporate Finance Woman of the Year initiative encourages Emirati women to pursue careers in the private sector, particularly within transaction services and corporate finance, while also empowering them to achieve success in their profession-related undertakings in the future.

The Corporate Finance Woman of the Year competition received applications from five universities across the UAE. All candidates had to complete an aptitude test that assessed their critical thinking, verbal and numerical reasoning.

During the award ceremony, each finalist was expected to share a pitch on the topic: ‘As a future Emirati leader, how do you want to build a better working world and create a lasting legacy?’ This was followed by a series of interactive sessions including presentations, intense workshops and interviews with regional leadership and Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) professionals from EY.

Maya Whiteley, Partner, Transaction Advisory Services (TAS), UAE CFWY Sponsor, EY, said:

“It was invigorating to spend time with these bright young ladies and understand their views and ideologies as well as observe their leadership abilities. It was such an enriching experience for us at EY to witness the caliber and determination of these young Emirati minds. We really hope that EY can make a difference and continue to provide talented young women with a platform of this kind, so that they are able to learn the nuts and bolts of how corporate finance works as well as develop their understanding of the opportunities in the sector.”

The EY competition, which saw eager participation from students representing top universities in the UAE, challenged conventional ways of thinking and inspired the students to think bigger and better in order to contribute to a better working world.

Aliaa AlMheiri, the UAE winner of the ‘EY Corporate Finance Woman of the Year’ title and a student of New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), says:

“I believe this is a unique platform that greatly encourages young talent and aspiring women like me who are starting out in their career journey. I found the sessions to be very informative and enlightening, and the whole process in itself required me to challenge myself and my way of thinking. I’m sure these learnings will prove valuable and empower me to make a mark in my career in the near future.”

-Ends-

