Alef Group announces Al Mamsha project on fast track

Al Mamsha project strengthens the Group’s approach to create sustainable development projects in Sharjah. The state-of-the-art mega project is a landmark mixed-use development in the emirate that brings together a modern living, retail and leisure in an upscale environment connected with sidewalks and walkways in a safe car free environment.

Sharjah - Alef Group, a Sharjah-based real estate developer, confirmed its AED3 billion Al Mamsha project is on the fast track with the contractor on ground completing a majority of the initial works, reflecting the developer’s strong commitment to complete the project in record time.

Alef Group has announced the appointment of Al Hamad Building Contracting Company, a subsidiary of Al Hamad Group of Companies, as the main contractor for Al Mamsha project. Since then the project witnessed rapid progress in the development work. The site is fully hoarded with two site offices constructed for the mobilized team.

Advertisement

Issa Ataya, Alef Group, Managing Director, said, “Al Mamsha project is on track and the construction is progressing rapidly after the appointment of Al Hamad Building Contracting Company as the main contractor.”

The contractor has mobilised to the site with state of the art equipment and skilled resources, The demarcation for plot based on the municipality demarcation certificate has been completed in addition to all the topographic survey work and the excavation work is in an advanced state.

Al Mamsha overall community constitutes of a total of 33 buildings while Zone 1, the first part of the project to be constructed, will have seven buildings.

Ataya added that there is a significant surge in demand for premier residential projects that offer a community lifestyle and a full range of facilities like Al Mamsha, which is a unique project in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Statistics released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed that the total value of real estate transactions in Sharjah grew by 20.3 per cent in 2017 to AED29.8 billion compared to the total value of property deals at AED24.7 billion in the previous year.

Furthermore, Oxford Business Group in its 2018 Sharjah Report mentioned that the real estate is the second largest contributor to driving Sharjah’s economy with 13 per cent and manufacturing is on top with 16.9 per cent.

Ataya said, “After performing extensive research in the Sharjah Market, We see an inevitable need for a project like Al Mamsha and we are confident that it will be a valuable addition to the community specially after witnessing our huge success for our completed Mall Zero 6.

Ataya added that since Sharjah offers a safe and secure investment environment, there is a significant interest from investors as well as end-users in the Emirate in general and in al Mamsha in particular.

Al Mamsha offers spacious apartments that suit the tastes and preferences of all generations with offerings ranging from studios, 1 bed, 2 beds and 3 beds in addition to an exclusive selection of duplexes featuring wide terraces and private gardens.

Al Mamsha project is spread over a total area of approximately 3 million square feet, and the project will have a built-up area of 9.3 million square feet in addition to ground retail areas totalling to around 500,000 square feet.

Al Mamsha’s Zone 1 will comprise a total of 33 mixed-use buildings that combine retail and residential spaces connected with sidewalks and walkways. The project has carefully been planned to ensure the privacy of its residents, with special attention given to crafting the right project density to optimise the street-level experience, residential views, and seamless integration with the surroundings.

The integrated car-free development offers a range of services and amenities which are new to Sharjah, that include more than 7,000 dedicated basement parking facilities for residential and retail. Cars will only be parked on the basement levels, with visitors and residents using vertical transportation means such as elevators and escalators to get access to retail or residential floors. In addition, residents at Al Mamsha will enjoy free access to a wide range of amenities and community facilities including dedicated cluster swimming pools, health club & gym, walkways, nursery, family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, retail spine and much more.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018