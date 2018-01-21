Alcatel Releases A7 Series of All-New High-Performance Smartphones in the UAE

“The A7 Series smartphones are designed to help today’s tech-savvy consumer in the UAE power up their life,” said Christophe Corsi, Regional Director, Alcatel Middle East. “The A7 XL helps you take clearer and more detailed photos and showcase your creativity, while the A7 delivers fast multitasking, a smooth gaming experience and long battery life. Both offer the advanced technology, exceptional performance and eye-catching design that are the hallmarks of an Alcatel smartphone.”

, a mobile devices brand of TCL Communication,has extended its A7 Series of affordable premium smartphones with two new models: the A7 XL dual-camera smartphone with a stunning 6-inch display and the powerful A7 smartphone with a high-resolution camera and great multimedia performance.

The A7 XL sports a sophisticated pure metal design with a brushed effect that sets off its premium build quality. This is complemented by the spacious 6-inch FHD IPS full lamination display, with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, and 2.5D arc glass to deliver a sleek curved edge for better grip and feel in the hand. The smartphone has a slim 8.65 mm body and weighs just 175 grams.

A key feature of the A7 XL is its dual-camera technology. With two rear cameras, a 12MP autofocus camera and a 2MP full frame camera, the A7 XL delivers amazing image quality and stunning detail in vivid color. Users can alter the focus and the background of the image while capturing every moment with great speed and accuracy. Plus, selfie fans will enjoy using its 8MP front camera with soft flash to produce beautiful images with great natural lighting.

Using a powerful octa-core MediaTek processor and supporting Cat4 4G LTE connectivity, the A7 XL delivers a stunning entertainment experience on its generous FHD display. It also offers fingerprint recognition technology to provide shortcuts to up to five different functions, including a private mode where users can protect sensitive photos and applications

Accelerating the shift to an artificial intelligence (AI)-first future, the A7 XL comes with Google Assistant. The voice-activated, AI-powered virtual assistant finds information and can perform personalized services, such as making a restaurant reservation or sending a message.

A7: great multimedia experience

The A7’s refined design features a stunning spin-effect textured cover. Sporting a generous 5.5-inch super bright display and a premium range of finishes, the A7 is a stylish phone with a modern look.

The A7 boasts an incredible 16MP rear camera with a wide f/2.0 aperture and ultrafast phase detection autofocus (PDAF) that ensures users capture super clear photos every single time. It also has a crisp 8MP front camera that is ideal for selfies and video calls.

The A7 enables users to access the fastest mobile broadband speeds, supporting up to Cat4 4G LTE connectivity. Users can also enjoy fast performance when multitasking or gaming with its octa-core processor, 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM, delivering a truly zero-lag multimedia experience.

Powerful battery and fast charging

The A7 Series smartphones pack a huge 4000mAh battery with 9V1.67A fast charging support. This lets users power up their A7 Series smartphone faster so they have more time to enjoy the fun. For example, the A7 XL can be charged up to 50% battery in 40 minutes, and the A7 can reach 37% battery in just 30 minutes, which is three times faster than traditional 5V1A charging.

The Alcatel A7 Series has dual- SIM functionality and offers app cloning, so users no longer need to carry two devices or sign in and out of accounts if they have separate social media or messaging accounts for different numbers. It is especially useful for UAE residents that need different accounts for professional and personal purposes, or for those who are running two businesses from one smartphone.

The Alcatel A7 Series smartphone is now available at major smartphone retailers across the UAE, starting from AED 799.

