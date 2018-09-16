Alba wins the prestigious 2018 Brandon Hall Human Capital Management Excellence Silver Award

Alba is well-known in the Region for its employee training and development programmes that are specifically designed to provide nationals with meaningful careers and opportunities to grow within the Company.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C . ( Alba ), one of the leading employers in Bahrain, is the proud winner of the coveted 2018 Brandon Hall Human Capital Management Excellence Silver Award in the category “Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development”. Alba was recognised for its remarkable work and advancement in employees’ competencies and skills development through engagement, evaluation, gap analysis and training.

Advertisement

“We believe that nothing is more valuable than education and our success is closely linked to the success of our people.

From the very beginning, Alba has invested in the education and training of its human assets to yield the best results. We are pleased to win this prestigious award, which underscores our philosophy of providing opportunities of continuous learning and development for our employees to be effective leaders tomorrow.”

Alba will be felicitated along with other award winners during the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference 2019 from 22 to 25 January 2019 – Florida, USA.

Florida-based Brandon Hall’s Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results for the company.

-Ends-

About Alba

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) - one of the largest and modern aluminium smelters in the world - is renowned for its premium grade aluminium products, technological strength and innovative policies, strict environmental guidelines and high track record for safety. Established in 1971 as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter, Alba today produces more than 981,000 metric tonnes per annum of the highest grade aluminium, with products including standard and T-ingots, extrusion billets, rolling slab, properzi ingots, and molten aluminium.

Alba is listed on both the Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange, and the Company’s shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investment Company (20.62%) and the General Public (10%).

About Line 6 Expansion Project

Alba’s Line 6 Expansion Project is one of the largest brownfield developments in the region. Expected to begin production by January 1st 2019, this Project will boost the smelter’s per-annum production by 540,000 metric tonnes, bringing its total production capacity to 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.

With a CAPEX of approximately US$ 3 billion, the Line 6 Expansion Project involves the construction of a sixth pot line utilising EGA’s proprietary DX+ Ultra Technology, a 1,792 MW Power Station (Power Station 5) and other industrial services.

Bechtel is the EPCM contractor for the Line 6 Expansion Project smelter. For Power Station 5 (PS 5), GE and GAMA Consortium was awarded the EPC contract, while Siemens is the Power Distribution System contractor. J.P. Morgan, Gulf International Bank (GIB) and National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) are the Financial Advisors for this Project.

In June 2015, Alba Board approved the Line 6 Expansion Project and in November 2015, Alba secured the natural gas supply for this Project.

Alba successfully closed a US$ 1.5 Billion syndicated term-loan facility comprising two tranches: Conventional Facility & and Islamic Facility in October 2016, the 1st tranche of the Export Credit Financing of c. US$ 700 million for Euler Hermes and SERV-covered facilities in July 2017 and the first part of 2nd ECA-tranche of EUR 204.5 million for Bpifrance Assurance Export (“BpiAE”) and Euler Hermes-covered facilities in April 2018. The Company is looking to secure the final part of 2nd ECA-tranche by Q3 2018.

The Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the Project was completed in the first quarter of 2017. The construction site-works have started in the second quarter of 2017 while the mass earthworks was completed by the end of the third quarter of 2017 as per schedule. Alba has also laid the First Concrete in Potline 6 Foundation in May 2017 wherein the concrete foundations will reach 85,000 m3 upon completion by December 2018. As of August 31, 2018, Line 6 Smelter’s Overall Progress advanced by 65% (Engineering progressed by more than 92% while Contracts and Procurement advanced by 97%); Power Station 5 & Power Distribution System Overall Progress exceeded 68% and 94% respectively.

The Line 6 Expansion Project will make Alba the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter and be a significant economic boost for the Kingdom of Bahrain due to the many co-investment opportunities through local and foreign aluminium investments.

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba, in line with the Performance Standards of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank affiliated lending organisation, has launched its External Grievance Mechanism to receive and facilitate the resolution of the affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance.

External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day, every day.

For further details, please contact:

Shreedevi Menon

Corporate Communication Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel: (973) 1783 7357

E-mail: shreedevi@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com

Follow us on:

http://www.twitter.com/Alba4World

http://www.facebook.com/Alba4World

http://www.instagram.com/Alba4World

http://www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-bahrain

http://www.youtube.com/Alba4World

© Press Release 2018