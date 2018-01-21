Alba scoops syndicated loan deal of 2017

The award recognized the Company’s efforts to secure the largest-ever-loan in October 2016, US$ 1.5 billion Syndicated Loan (first tranche of funding), to come-out of Bahrain to fund Line 6 Expansion Project.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C . ( Alba ), the home-base of Line 6 Expansion Project, was the proud recipient of the Syndicated Loan of the Year category at the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East Awards which has taken place on Wednesday December 7, 2017 at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

“We are much pleased to secure the largest corporate loan in the history of Bahrain. We are even more proud to have executed the US$ 1.5 billion syndicated loan at attractive pricing with a select group of international, regional and local banks.”

Alba brought 23 banks on board for this dual-tranche facility that was upsized by a factor of two and saw attractive pricing with over US$ 2 billion commitments in line with the Bahrain blue-chip corporates. This facility comprised two tranches: a US Dollar-denominated senior unsecured conventional term-loan facility (the Conventional Facility) of US$ 882 million and a US Dollar-denominated senior Shari’ah-compliant facility (the Islamic Facility) of US$ 618 million.

About Alba

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) - one of the largest and modern aluminium smelters in the world - is renowned for its premium grade aluminium products, technological strength and innovative policies, strict environmental guidelines and high track record for safety. Established in 1971 as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter, Alba today produces more than 981,000 metric tonnes per annum of the highest grade aluminium, with products including standard and T-ingots, extrusion billets, rolling slab, properzi ingots, and molten aluminium.

Alba is listed on both the Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange, and the Company’s shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investment Company (20.62%) and the General Public (10%).

About Line 6 Expansion Project

Alba’s Line 6 Expansion Project is one of the largest brownfield developments in the region. Expected to begin production by January 1st 2019, this Project will boost the smelter’s per-annum production by 540,000 metric tonnes, bringing its total production capacity to 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.

With a CAPEX of approximately US$ 3 billion, the Line 6 Expansion Project involves the construction of a sixth pot line utilising EGA’s proprietary DX+ Ultra Technology, a 1,792 MW Power Station (Power Station 5) and other industrial services.

Bechtel is the EPCM contractor for the Line 6 Expansion Project smelter. For Power Station 5 (PS 5), GE and GAMA Consortium was awarded the EPC contract, while Siemens is the Power Distribution System contractor. J.P. Morgan, Gulf International Bank (GIB) and National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) are the Financial Advisors for this Project.

In June 2015, Alba Board approved the Line 6 Expansion Project and in November 2015, Alba secured the natural gas supply for this Project.

Alba successfully closed a US$ 1.5 Billion syndicated term-loan facility comprising two tranches: Conventional Facility & and Islamic Facility in October 2016 as well as the first tranche of the Export Credit Financing of c. US$ 700 million for Euler Hermes and SERV-covered facilities in July 2017. The Company is looking to secure the second tranche of the Export Credit Agency (ECAs) within the first quarter of 2018.

The Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the Project was completed in the first quarter of 2017. The construction site-works have started in the second quarter of 2017 while the mass earthworks was completed by the end of the third quarter of 2017 as per schedule. Alba has also laid the First Concrete in Potline 6 Foundation in May 2017 wherein the concrete foundations will reach 85,000 m3 upon completion by December 2018. The overall project progress to-date exceeded 36% (wherein engineering progressed more than 70% while contracts and procurement advanced by more than 80%).

The Line 6 Expansion Project will make Alba the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter and be a significant economic boost for the Kingdom of Bahrain due to the many co-investment opportunities through local and foreign aluminium investments.

