Alba CEO kicks-off 2018 Town Hall meetings

Well-attended by Alba employees and contractors, the ‘2018 Town Hall Meetings’ was opened by Alba ’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Murray with a motivational speech followed by his reflections on the Company’s performance for the full-year of 2017 as well as Alba’s goals for 2018.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C . ( Alba ), the Bahrain-based international aluminium smelter, held its inaugural session of ‘2018 Town Hall Meetings’ today, Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at its Oasis Hall.

“I would like to begin by thanking Alba’s Management, employees and contractors for the remarkable 981,016 metric tonnes production milestone in 2017 – an achievement to be proud of despite the setbacks in the last year.

In his opening remarks at the ‘2018 Town Hall Meetings’ inaugural session, Alba’s CEO Tim Murray said:

Advertisement

Alba’s Town Hall Meetings have become a much-awaited event on our annual calendar as we look forward to reach-out and directly communicate to all levels of employees and contractors on the milestones accomplished and the year ahead for Alba.

2018 will be transformational as Line 6 Expansion Project will be in full swing with large number of workforce on-site. However, our resilience in the past year has demonstrated that the impossible turned possible when we trust ourselves to do more.”

Alba’s 2018 Expectations lays emphasis on four key topics: Safety Selfie; Rise of Line 6; Return of Titan; and Road to Resilience.

The ‘2018 Town Hall Meetings’ will take place until 23 January for all departments, employees as well as contractors of Alba.

-Ends-

About Alba

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) - one of the largest and modern aluminium smelters in the world - is renowned for its premium grade aluminium products, technological strength and innovative policies, strict environmental guidelines and high track record for safety. Established in 1971 as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter, Alba today produces more than 981,000 metric tonnes per annum of the highest grade aluminium, with products including standard and T-ingots, extrusion billets, rolling slab, properzi ingots, and molten aluminium.

Alba is listed on both the Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange, and the Company’s shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investment Company (20.62%) and the General Public (10%).

About Line 6 Expansion Project

Alba’s Line 6 Expansion Project is one of the largest brownfield developments in the region. Expected to begin production by January 1st 2019, this Project will boost the smelter’s per-annum production by 540,000 metric tonnes, bringing its total production capacity to 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.

With a CAPEX of approximately US$ 3 billion, the Line 6 Expansion Project involves the construction of a sixth pot line utilising EGA’s proprietary DX+ Ultra Technology, a 1,792 MW Power Station (Power Station 5) and other industrial services.

Bechtel is the EPCM contractor for the Line 6 Expansion Project smelter. For Power Station 5 (PS 5), GE and GAMA Consortium was awarded the EPC contract, while Siemens is the Power Distribution System contractor. J.P. Morgan, Gulf International Bank (GIB) and National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) are the Financial Advisors for this Project.

In June 2015, Alba Board approved the Line 6 Expansion Project and in November 2015, Alba secured the natural gas supply for this Project.

Alba successfully closed a US$ 1.5 Billion syndicated term-loan facility comprising two tranches: Conventional Facility & and Islamic Facility in October 2016 as well as the first tranche of the Export Credit Financing of c. US$ 700 million for Euler Hermes and SERV-covered facilities in July 2017. The Company is looking to secure the second tranche of the Export Credit Agency (ECAs) within the first quarter of 2018.

The Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the Project was completed in the first quarter of 2017. The construction site-works have started in the second quarter of 2017 while the mass earthworks was completed by the end of the third quarter of 2017 as per schedule. Alba has also laid the First Concrete in Potline 6 Foundation in May 2017 wherein the concrete foundations will reach 85,000 m3 upon completion by December 2018. The overall project progress to-date exceeded 36% (wherein engineering progressed more than 70% while contracts and procurement advanced by more than 80%).

The Line 6 Expansion Project will make Alba the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter and be a significant economic boost for the Kingdom of Bahrain due to the many co-investment opportunities through local and foreign aluminium investments.

For further details please contact:

Eline Hilal

Manager – Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary

Investor Relations Department

Tel: (973) 1783 5100 (direct)

Fax: (973) 1783 3822

E-mail: eline.hilal@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com

Follow us on:

http://www.twitter.com/Alba4World

http://www.facebook.com/Alba4World

http://www.instagram.com/Alba4World

http://www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-bahrain

http://www.youtube.com/Alba4World

© Press Release 2018