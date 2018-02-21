Alawwal bank reports record operating profit for 2017

Saudi Arabia: - Alawwal bank, posted record operating profit for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 at SAR 2,446 million, up 4.1% year-on-year. Net profit was also up 25.4% year-on-year at SAR 1,336 million. The bank’s focus on prudent cost management resulted in improved operational efficiency. Operating expenses declined by 5.2% to SAR 1,265 million, excluding impairment charges. Cost of risk reduced year-on-year however remaining above normalised levels.

Commenting on the financial results, Soren Nikolajsen, Managing Director said: “The results shows the strength of the bank’s core businesses. In the face of challenging economic conditions in 2017, lending activity was slower than anticipated but with a more positive industry outlook in 2018 improvements are expected. We continue to diversify our business, supporting customers across the Kingdom and invest in our network and services.” At the end of 2017, Alawwal bank’s total assets amounted to SAR 99.9 billion, down 4.9% compared to the previous year.

Advertisement