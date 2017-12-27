 
Dubai 27 Dec 2017
#uae | 27 December, 2017

Al Tayer strengthens cooperation with high-level delegation from Philips Lighting

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Goktug Gur, President & CEO of Philips Lighting in the Middle East and Turkey; and Samir Al Aref, Commercial Director. This is one of many visits made by international company heads to DEWA.

From DEWA’s side, the meeting was also attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources and Marwan bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the delegation, and explained DEWA’s work including its activities, development, and the continuous progress in its services. He stressed DEWA’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and expand relations with companies in the fields of managing sustainability and renewable energy applications.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is working closely with its strategic partners, from the public and private sectors, to achieve the objectives of the Demand Side Management 2030 plan to reduce energy and water demand in Dubai by 30%. This cooperation includes companies specialised in raising energy efficiency, reducing consumption through efficient lighting, such as Philips LED technology for saving energy and its use in DEWA’s retrofitting projects, which are implemented through Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO).

The delegation explained the work that Philips Lighting does to provide advanced energy solutions for all sectors, including lighting of roads, offices, industrial establishments, hotels, and houses. The delegation expressed its interest in participating in the projects carried out by DEWA, and promoting joint cooperation in the lighting sector, as well as promoting sustainability in Dubai.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2017
