Al Tayer strengthens cooperation with high-level delegation from Philips Lighting
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Goktug Gur, President & CEO of Philips Lighting in the Middle East and Turkey; and Samir Al Aref, Commercial Director. This is one of many visits made by international company heads to DEWA.
From DEWA’s side, the meeting was also attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources and Marwan bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.
Al Tayer noted that DEWA is working closely with its strategic partners, from the public and private sectors, to achieve the objectives of the Demand Side Management 2030 plan to reduce energy and water demand in Dubai by 30%. This cooperation includes companies specialised in raising energy efficiency, reducing consumption through efficient lighting, such as Philips LED technology for saving energy and its use in DEWA’s retrofitting projects, which are implemented through Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO).
