Al Tayer strengthens cooperation with high-level delegation from Philips Lighting

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Goktug Gur, President & CEO of Philips Lighting in the Middle East and Turkey; and Samir Al Aref, Commercial Director. This is one of many visits made by international company heads to DEWA.

From DEWA’s side, the meeting was also attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources and Marwan bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.